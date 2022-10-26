Vilardi has goal, assist, Kings end 10-game skid against Lightning

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings ended a 10-game skid against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4-2 win at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

It was the second-longest active streak in the NHL; the Arizona Coyotes have lost 19 straight games to the Boston Bruins.

It was the first time the Kings defeated the Lightning since a 3-1 home win Dec. 6, 2015. Beginning with a 2-1 loss on Jan. 16, 2017, Los Angeles was 0-7-3 against Tampa Bay.

“I didn’t know that,” Kings Coach Todd McLellan said. “I wasn’t here for all 10, so I just know we’ve had a tough time with them since I’ve been here.”

Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game, and Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Kings (4-4-0), who won at home for the first time in three games this season.

“I think we’re a good team too,” Vilardi said. “Yeah, they’re a good team. They’ve been to the Cup Final, whatever it is, three years in a row now. [Andrei] Vasilevskiy’s one of the best goalies in the game. But, like I said, I think we’re a good team too, so we have to beat teams like this, especially on home ice.”

Brandon Hagel scored, and Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning (3-4-0), who played at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

“Obviously, it’s not the start we wanted, but I think there’s no need to panic. There’s no need to stress out,” Hagel said. “Everyone believes in this room that we’ll turn it around. There’s some adversity throughout the year, and it just happened to be at the start of the year for us.”

Vilardi put the Kings in front 2-1 at 5:03 of the second period, tipping in Drew Doughty‘s slap shot from the blue line is a power play.

Vilardi has five goals in eight games, matching his total in 25 games from last season.

“He’s got a lot of confidence off the power play right now,” McLellan said. “I think as he leaves the rink every day, he’s really enjoying the game. And he’s earned it.”

Blake Lizotte made it 3-1 at 13:17, finishing off an odd-man Rush after defenseman Brandt Clarke made a no-look pass to set up Lizotte’s first goal of the season.

The Kings successfully challenged a goal by Victor Hedman at 14:06 after video review determined Corey Perry preceded the Puck into Offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to the goal.

Adrian Kempe scored his fifth goal of the season at 14:30 of the third period for a 4-1 lead.

Clarke said the Kings were conscious about continuing to be aggressive in the third after allowing the Washington Capitals to come back from a two-goal deficit to win 4-3 on Saturday.

“Coming off of the tail end of that road trip, we didn’t finish how we wanted to, especially that third period against Washington. So, I think it was a big step for us,” Clarke said.

With Vasilevskiy pulled for an extra attacker, Nikita Kucherov cut it to 4-2 at 17:44.

Tampa Bay had a 5-on-3 power play for 39 seconds early in the third period but had one shot on goal. Los Angeles forward Quinton Byfield nearly scored on a 2-on-1 Rush after coming out of the box to end the first penalty.

The Lightning were 0-for-4 on the power play, and Kucherov took a hooking penalty during a power play late in the second period. The Kings were 1-for-4.

“Well, you’re pretty much going to grade things on whether you score or not,” Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper said. “You get a 5-on-3 for an extended amount of time and do nothing with it, it doesn’t help your chance of winning.”

The Kings went ahead 1-0 at 7:20 of the first period. Danault backhanded the puck in from the edge of the crease as Vilardi fell onto Vasilevskiy, but the Lightning did not challenge for goalie interference.

Hagel tied it 1-1 at 15:14. Quick tried to knock down a centering pass by Steven Stamkos but sent the puck right to Hagel, who backhanded it in for his second goal in two games.

NOTES: Vilardi has four multipoint games this season. … The Lightning played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson (illness) did not play after participating in warmups. He was replaced by Jaret Anderson-Dolan, who played 7:31 in his season debut. … Danault went 12-for-15 on face-offs (80 percent). … Kucherov has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in a five-game point streak. … Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak was minus-1 with three hits in 18:57 after missing one game with an upper-body injury.