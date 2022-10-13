Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and LIVE updates

A win for Bayern Munich would seal their spot in the Champions League Round of 16.

Bayern Munich travel to Doosan Arena in the Czech Republic to take on Viktoria Plzen in a bid to secure three more points and, potentially, the top spot in Group C of the UEFA Champions League.

Julian Nagelsmann has faced a lot of criticism from the press due to Bayern’s uncharacteristically mediocre start to the Bundesliga, where they have accumulated just 16 points from 9 games, sitting four points off the top in third place.

However, they have maintained a perfect record in the Champions League, winning their first three games in the group and defeating Barcelona and Inter. A win Tonight will take their points tally to 12, which guarantees a passage to the Round of 16.

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups

Viktoria Plzeň XI (4-2-3-1): Stanek; Havel, Hejda, Tijani, Jemelka; Bucha, Kalvach; Kopic, Vlkanova, Mosquera; Chory

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Ulrich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Mane

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich’s upcoming fixtures

Bayern will be hosting 2nd-placed Freiburg on Sunday, 16th October, in a crucial game. A win would be a huge boost for the Bavarians in a bid to recapture the top position in the table.

They will then take on Augsburg in the second round of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) on Wednesday, 19th October, before traveling to Hoffenheim for some more Bundesliga action on 22nd October.