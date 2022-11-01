Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Catalans end their poor Champions League campaign in the Czech Republic where they should be able to claim their second win

Barcelona head to Viktoria Plzen on matchday six of the Champions League to contest a game with little riding on it.

The Catalans have already been eliminated from the competition and are guaranteed to finish third in Group C, while Plzen are assured to end their campaign bottom after five consecutive defeats.

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona latest odds

The Catalans are likely to rest plenty of players for the visit to the Czech Republic but remain clear favorites at 7/25 (1.28) with bet365 to claim a win.

The hosts were beaten 5-1 on their visit to the Camp Nou on matchday one and are priced at 17/2 (9.50) with the draw offered at 25/4 (5.75).

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona first goal scorer odds

This could be a chance for some of Barca’s Squad players to get some and midfielder Frank Kessie can be backed at 15/2 (8.50) to score first is a rare start.

Meanwhile forward Ansu Fati is priced at 11/2 (6.50) just ahead of fellow Spain international Ferran Torres at 13/2 (7.50).

For the hosts, top scorer this season Tomas Chory is available at 14/1 (15.00).

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona preview

The Blaugrana will have little appetite for Tuesday night’s fixture given the disappointing nature of their exit from the tournament last week.

Nevertheless, there is still prize money and pride at stake both of which are needed for the Catalan club and they should be able to put in a competitive performance.

There is nothing riding on the game for the hosts either, but the motivation of facing Barcelona should ensure they take the game seriously.

Barca are yet to keep a clean sheet in the competition this season and while they should be too strong for their opponents, opposing Xavi’s men to record a shutout should appeal.

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona tips and predictions

Barcelona to win and both teams to score is available at 8/5 (2.60) which looks like an appealing option while both teams to score on its own also looks attractive at 4/5 (1.80).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

