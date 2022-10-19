Vikki Sung Named President of Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts – Pasadena Now

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has announced that Vikki Sung has been named President of the organization for 2022/23. An active member of Pasadena Showcase since 2012, Ms. Sung was the first Asian-American to serve as president of the organization, when she was previously elected in 2019/20. She has held numerous positions over the years, including Benefit Chair for the 2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design and was part of the Benefit Committee Leadership Team for the 2022 Showcase House.

Ms. Sung says she is honored to be returning as President of the organization for a second time. “We faced many challenges in 2020 due to the Covid Pandemic so I am really excited to have the opportunity to lead this great organization into new territories,” she said. As President her mission remains to have everyone in the community connect the Pasadena Showcase House of Design, Pasadena Showcase’s primary fundraiser, with the many music and art programs the event funds. “I want everyone who visits to know that this beautiful design house serves a purpose of raising money to support music in all its various ways in our community and to know that we are “more than just a pretty house.”

Ms. Sung says she made that connection herself when she chaperoned her son’s fourth grade class 12 years ago to a Youth Concert at Disney Hall, one of Pasadena Showcase’s music programs. “It was a real eye-opener to see all that the Showcase House funds. I didn’t know this beautiful design house was responsible for bringing these music programs to the community,” she says. Pasadena Showcase’s own three music programs, the Music Mobile, Youth Concert and Instrumental Competition hold special appeal to Ms. Sung. “I think it’s very important for kids to be exposed to orchestra instruments and classical music. It could lead to great things,” she says.

Volunteerism has been a large part of Ms. Sung’s life for more than 20 years. She currently serves on the board of the Association of Major Symphony Orchestra volunteers. She is also a founding member of the San Marino/Pasadena Philharmonic Committee and serves on the board of the LA Phil Affiliates. She is also part of the San Marino Junior Alliance.

Ms. Sung resides in Pasadena with her husband, Frank Hu.

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, has been supporting local music and arts programs since 1948. With the hard work and dedication of its 200+ members, the organization raises funds from its major benefit, the Pasadena Showcase House of Design—one of the oldest, largest, and most successful home and garden tours in the country. Through its Gifts & Grants program, Pasadena Showcase has contributed more than $24 million to nonprofit organizations in support of music education, scholarships, concerts, and music therapy, while continuing to support the LA Phil and its learning programs for which the organization was first founded . Pasadena Showcase also nurtures the study and appreciation of music among young people with its three annual music programs: the Music MobileTM, which has introduced orchestral instruments to more than 125,000 third grade students; the Instrumental Competition, which has awarded more than $650,000 in monetary prizes for exceptionally talented musicians; and the Youth Concert, which has brought nearly 250,000 fourth graders to Walt Disney Concert Hall for exuberant performances presented by the LA Phil.