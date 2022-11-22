Vikings WR Justin Jefferson dealing with mild turf toe, but ‘not at all’ restricted vs. Cowboys

Justin Jefferson is dealing with mild turf toe that limited his practice reps this week and will need to be managed going forward, but the injury isn’t expected to impact the Vikings’ superstar receiver much in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

“I mean, I’m playing, so…” Jefferson told me Friday, smiling at his locker. “It doesn’t really hurt. I just tried to make sure I wasn’t overly doing it or overly stressing it out (in practice). But nothing major.”

Jefferson was listed as limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before fully participating Friday, and the Vikings removed him from the final injury report, meaning he’ll play.

Jefferson said he suffered the injury in last week’s wild win over the Bills — a game in which he made one of the Greatest catches in NFL history, ripping away the ball from a defender with one hand to convert a fourth-and-18 late in the fourth quarter of a 33-30 overtime triumph.

“It definitely hurt in the game,” said Jefferson, who finished with a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches against the Bills. “Just overextended and just got irritated really.”

Turf toe is a sprain of the main joint on the big toe that can cause varying degrees of tenderness and swelling depending on the severity.

Asked if the injury will restrict him Sunday, Jefferson shook his head and said: “Nah. Nah. Not at all.”