Vikings vs. Giants live score updates: NFL playoffs, wild card round

For just the second time ever, it’s time for playoff football at US Bank Stadium.

The last — and only — home postseason game since this stadium opened in 2016 came five years ago, almost to the day. Everyone remembers what happened. Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs. 61-yard walk-off touchdown. The Minneapolis Miracle.

The following offseason, the Vikings moved on from Keenum and signed Kirk Cousins ​​to a big free agent deal, believing he could put them over the top. It didn’t go as planned, with Minnesota missing the Playoffs in three of the first four years with Cousins. A 2019 wild card berth and another walk-off win over the Saints led to a Divisional round beatdown at the hands of the 49ers.

After a second consecutive sub-.500 season in 2021, the Vikings parted ways with longtime GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer. They ushered in a new era and culture with a pair of young, collaborative leaders in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.

What a ride it has been since then.

The Vikings went 13-4 this season, winning the NFC North for the first time since 2017. They were 8-1 at home. They went 11-0 in one-score games, an NFL record. The finishes were incredibly dramatic, from a double doink in London to the game of the year in Buffalo and the biggest comeback in NFL history against the Colts. The Vikings were, weirdly enough, blown out in three of their four losses, somehow ending up with a negative point differential despite their lofty record. They enter these Playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NFC, yet with very few people outside their building believing they have any kind of chance of making a deep run.

This is their chance to prove those people wrong. First up is a game against the Giants, another overachieving team with a first-year head coach. Adding to the intrigue is the fact that these teams just played three weeks ago, a game the Vikings won on a 61-yard game-winning field goal by Greg Joseph.

For the first time, Cousins ​​will be playing in a postseason game at home. Young stars like Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw will be getting their first taste of NFL playoff football. Mainstays from the Mike Zimmer era, including Harrison Smith and Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen, will try to get the Vikings back to the NFC title game and beyond. Newcomers like Za’Darius Smith and Harrison Phillips, who have plenty of playoff experience on other teams, will hope to make an impact.

This should be fun.

Follow along below for live updates, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates, analysis, and commentary from inside the stadium.

First quarter

3:06 a.m — The Vikings’ second drive was much less successful than their first. On third and short, Kevin O’Connell Dialed up a reverse to Justin Jefferson and a throw back across the field to Kirk Cousins. It lost yards.

Vikings 7, Giants 7

5:11 a.m — The Giants come back with quite the opening drive of their own. Daniel Jones went 2 for 2 as a passer and scrambled twice for 22 yards, and Saquon Barkley ran for a 28-yard touchdown on a toss play to tie the score. Game on.

Vikings 7, Giants 0

8:23 am — What a perfect start for the Vikings. They go 75 yards on 12 plays and score on a Kirk Cousins ​​QB sneak to draw first blood. Cousins ​​went 7 of 7 for 54 yards on the drive, hitting Justin Jefferson four times. The Vikings only faced one third down. That was smooth.