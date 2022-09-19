Vikings vs. Eagles odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model that is 139-98

The Minnesota Vikings commanded plenty of attention after a sterling Week 1 performance. The Vikings throttled the Green Bay Packers by a 23-7 margin, and Minnesota will try to improve from an 8-9 season in 2021. Now, the Vikings will visit Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, the first meeting between the NFC squads since 2019.

Kickoff is at 8:30 pm ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Eagles as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5 in the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds. Before you make any Eagles vs. Vikings picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Eagles and just locked in its Picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Eagles:

Vikings vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -2.5

Vikings vs. Eagles over/under: 50.5 points

Vikings vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -135, Vikings +115

MIN: Vikings are 10-8 against the spread in the last 18 games

PHI: Eagles are 8-10-1 against the spread in the last 19 games

Vikings vs. Eagles picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota’s offense is efficient, tying for the NFL lead with only 13 turnovers last season. While much of that can be traced to the play of Kirk Cousins ​​at the quarterback spot, the Vikings have a tandem of elite skill players in Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. Jefferson has been a Pro Bowl selection in his first two seasons, and he caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Those numbers led the NFL last week, and Jefferson finished No. 2 in the league with 1,616 receiving yards in 2021. He has 3,200 career receiving yards, leading the entire NFL since the start of the 2020 campaign.

Cook is a three-time Pro Bowler who produced 108 total yards against Green Bay a week ago. He enters 2022 with three consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards, and Cook ranked in the top 10 of the league in rushing yards and yards per carry last season. Cook also has more than 1,500 receiving yards in his career and is a dynamic option out of the backfield to give defenses fits on a regular basis.

Why the Eagles can cover

On defense, Philadelphia scuffled a bit in Week 1, but the Eagles were in the top 10 of the NFL in total defense and rushing defense last season. Opponents averaged only 4.0 yards per carry against the Eagles in 2021, a top-six mark in the league, and Philadelphia’s defensive two-deep is even better on paper in 2022. On the Offensive side, the Eagles generated 455 total yards, 27 first downs, and 38 points in Week 1, with elite marks on the ground.

Philadelphia led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last season, and the Eagles produced 216 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns against Detroit a week ago. Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat standout at the quarterback position, producing 4,306 passing yards and 1,146 rushing yards in 20 career starts. Hurts has the second-most rushing yards all-time by a quarterback in his first 20 starts and is the only player in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards over a 20-start stretch to begin a career.

How to make Vikings vs. Eagles Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, with both teams projected to run for well over 100 yards. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model’s MNF pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Vikings spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that’s 139-98 on NFL picks, and find out.