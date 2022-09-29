Vikings Volleyball Back Home for Three Straight Matches

SIOUX FALLS, SD — Augustana volleyball returns to play this weekend at home in the Elmen Center with matchups against Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State. Following the weekend games the Vikings will take on the No. 1 Wildcats of Wayne State on Tuesday night.

The weekend will be opened Friday at 6 pm against the Golden Eagles of Minnesota Crookston followed by a Saturday night Matchup against the Beavers of Bemidji State at 5 pm Tuesday night’s faceoff will begin at 6 pm

Saturday night’s Matchup will be Alumni Night where Augustana recognizes Viking alumni followed by Dig Pink Night on Tuesday evening.

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

Minnesota Crookston

The Golden Eagles are 2-12 on the season while holding a 1-5 record in NSIC play. Minnesota Crookston got swept last weekend against SMSU and Sioux Falls. Their last win was against Minot State (3-2) in the second week of NSIC play.

The Minnesota Crookston offense is led by Audrey Cariveau with 144 kills averaging 2.77 a set. The Golden Eagles defense is led by Layne Whaley with 188 digs and Maria Jose Bustos Garcia with 28 blocks.

Bemidji State

The Beavers are 3-11 on the season and hold a 2-4 record within the NSIC. Bemidji State was defeated last weekend against SMSU and Sioux Falls. Their last win was against Minot State (3-0) in the second week of NSIC play.

The Bemidji State offense is led by Hallie Mertz with 144 kills averaging 2.82 a set. The Bemidji State defense is led by Lauren Justesen with 154 digs and Rylie Bjerklie with 28 blocks.

Wayne State

The No. 1 Wildcats are undefeated on the season sitting at 16-0. Wayne State swept No. 4 St. Cloud State and No. 9 Minnesota Duluth last weekend. This is the second week in a row that Wayne State is the top placeholder in the AVCA Coaches’ Poll.

The Wayne State offense is led by Taya Beller with 214 kills averaging 4.04. The Wildcats defense is led by Jessie Brandt with 235 digs and Maggie Brahamer with 71 blocks.

Augustana

The Vikings are coming off a weekend on the road where they faced the No. 9 Bulldogs of Minnesota Duluth and the No. 4 Huskies of St. Cloud State. Augustana fell to the Bulldogs (3-0) on Friday night and the Huskies (3-0) on Saturday evening.

Leading the way for the Vikings this past weekend was senior Kate Reimann with 23 kills, 12 digs and 23.5 points leading Augustana across the board. Followed closely behind Reimann this weekend was senior Maddy Guetter with 14 kills, one ace, and 13.5 points helping the Vikings offense.

Senior Erika Bute completed 22 digs and two aces highlighting the Vikings defense. Bute is currently ranked number one in the NSIC in digs per set reigning home 5.04 apiece. Not only does Bute lead in digs per set but also took the NSIC lead with 267 total digs.

