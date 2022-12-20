Vikings Turn Attention to Next Goals After Winning Division; O’Connell Provides Injury Updates

“We’ve got to get back to emphasizing details. And then, some of the things we, quite honestly, did last week, but we’ve got to now look at kind of an accountability — both as players and coaches — to making make sure that we hold ourselves to that standard from the jump and don’t need to have a record-setting-type comeback to find a way to get a win,” O’Connell said. “Although it’s great and we know we’ve done that, and maybe not at the pace of needing 39 points in a half, but we’ve done that this year, where we’ve been able to find ways to win games collectively as a team that I think helped us understand that it was possible, regardless of the number the other day.

“But also, at the same time, knowing where we’re hopefully headed, we’re going to have to play better football throughout that game to not set ourselves back the way we did and really give ourselves a chance to win it by not trying to actively lose the game with some bad football early on,” O’Connell continued. “That’s what I’ve really been spending some time on and really trying to look closely at, where we’re at as a team in all three phases. ‘Where are the potential areas of the game that we must address and improve?’ And then, ‘where are the things that may have been an outlier that we were just able to overcome?’ And hopefully, we don’t have to overcome those things again.”

With the division title in their back pockets, O’Connell and the Vikings can turn their focus towards the next goal of possibly securing the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Philadelphia (13-1) currently holds the top seed in the NFC after edging Chicago 25-20 Sunday.