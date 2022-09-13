Vikings the biggest mover of the week in ESPN NFL power rankings

The Minnesota Vikings have been rewarded for their impressive Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers by taking the biggest leap in ESPN’s latest NFL power rankings.

The Vikings started the season 23rd but were listed as 10th after demolishing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 13-spot was the biggest jump in this week’s rankings and was the second-biggest overall move next to the Dallas Cowboys, who fell from 10th to 26th.

Minnesota’s Week 2 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, is listed just ahead of the Vikings at No. 9, but that won’t stop the Accolades from rolling in after a dominant Week 1.

