Vikings the biggest mover of the week in ESPN NFL power rankings

The Minnesota Vikings have been rewarded for their impressive Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers by taking the biggest leap in ESPN’s latest NFL power rankings.

The Vikings started the season 23rd but were listed as 10th after demolishing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 13-spot was the biggest jump in this week’s rankings and was the second-biggest overall move next to the Dallas Cowboys, who fell from 10th to 26th.

Minnesota’s Week 2 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, is listed just ahead of the Vikings at No. 9, but that won’t stop the Accolades from rolling in after a dominant Week 1.

Justin Jefferson, who caught nine passes for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Packers, is now listed as Bet MGM’s favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

The Vikings receiver began the year at +2000 to win the award but is currently listed at +600 ahead of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (+800) and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase (+1200).

Kevin O’Connell has also become a bettor’s dream as he tied with Miami’s Mike McDaniel at +800 to win the NFL’s Coach of the Year Award. O’Connell began the year at +1400, tied with Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers and Brian Daboll of the New York Giants.

After FiveThirtyEight doubled their Super Bowl odds on Monday, it’s clear that everyone is suddenly buying into the Vikings.