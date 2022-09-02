Vikings Soar Over Eagles Following Two-Goal Second Half
Thanks to Angelina Azzo for the pictures
CHICAGO, Ill. – The North Park Women’s soccer team opened its 2022 season at home with a shutout win over Benedictine University on Thursday night, grabbing a 2-0 win.
Through the first half, the Vikings controlled much of the pace by out-shooting the Eagles 7-4. However, neither team found the back of the net in a scoreless first half.
Megan Tauscheck changed that in the 54th minute when she maneuvered the Benedictine defense, faked a shot, and slotted the ball past the keeper into the bottom-right of the goal for the first NPU goal of the season.
Linn Gradin added a goal in the 76th minute off a Breakaway assist from Ida Elise Hjelleputting the Vikings up by the eventual final score of 2-0.
North Park came alive late, firing 13 shots while holding its opponent to just four in the second half of play.
In front of a quality turnout for the Viking faithful, North Park prevailed with a 2-0 shutout win.
What’s Next?
North Park (1-0) will face another Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference member in Aurora University this coming Sunday, September 4. Kickoff at Aurora is set for 11:00 AM.