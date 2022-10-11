Vikings see need to improve despite early success under Kevin O’Connell

Cousins ​​is especially eager to see the offense become more consistent. The Vikings’ 29-22 win over Chicago on Sunday was the perfect example of what Minnesota can produce over the course of a game. The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first three possessions in taking a 21-3 lead. They finished the game needing Cousins ​​to engineer a 17-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his game-winning, one-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings need to figure out how to continue such starts while avoiding those types of close calls at the end. They have so much talent — particularly with running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson — that it feels like those weapons should be dominating throughout a contest. What too often ends up happening is that those stars will disappear for long stretches and then take over in spurts (Jefferson, for example, has three games with 147 receiving yards or more and two others where he’s amassed just 62 total receiving yards combined). That inconsistency can be even more maddening when the defense is fighting through its own growing pains while acclimating to a new 3-4 scheme.

“It’s just a matter of consistency,” O’Connell told me last week. “Guys doing their job, Kirk running the show and making sure we put a lot on his plate. He’s done a really good job of handling all that but at the same time we want to get that comfort where — as he said to me — there’s no thinking anymore and he’s just playing. We’re getting close. How we put together plans helps us do that and I have a ton of confidence that we’ll find that rhythm and consistency. And when we do, the results will speak for themselves.”

It’s apparent that O’Connell has the potential to become a quick star in this business. He’s been able to steer his team through the kind of adversity that can undermine other first-time head coaches, and his players respond to his energy. O’Connell brings that fresh-faced optimism that is such a trademark of his former boss with the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay. It’s also a Stark contrast from the gruffness of former Vikings head Coach Mike Zimmer, a defensive-minded leader who scoffed at the idea of ​​an offense becoming too Cavalier with risk-taking.

Cousins, for one, has had to adjust to the idea of ​​still taking chances with the football after throwing interceptions, while his teammates have faced their own transitions.

When asked about O’Connell’s aggressive Offensive philosophies, wide receiver Adam Thielen said, “You can tell on the field, especially in that first game (a 23-7 win over Green Bay). It was noticeable when we started getting a little bit of a lead and we were still aggressive in calling all the plays we were game-planning for.”

Added Cook: “It’s a different feeling for me, just having a head Coach in the Offensive meetings, period. And having him tell us how he feels. We never met with Zim so it’s different having KO around all the time and feeling his Personality and his love.”

It’s been a few years since the Vikings could feel this good this early in a season. In recent years, they were trying to dig out of a hole or answer questions about a costly mishap that cost them in a close game. Today, it’s all about the work that still lies ahead and all the good things that might come from it. They’re not immune to the reality that there are teams with comparable talent that are scuffling along and worrying increasingly more about future positioning for playoff spots.

O’Connell summed it up best when he said, “It’s nice knowing that we’ve got a couple wins in our back pocket, including some games where we had to come from behind to get the win.”