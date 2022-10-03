Vikings-Saints kicked off the NFL’s 2022 International Series

Yesterday’s Matchup between the Saints-Vikings in London was the NFL’s 31st regular season game in the UK, and if anything it shows the league’s “global ambitions are gaining steam,” according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis STAR TRIBUNE. The NFL’s “foothold in London” has “formed a blueprint for the league.” International marketing rights in eight countries “were allocated to teams last year,” setting the “foundation for future international events and games.” The “logistical strain is one reason why the NFL’s flirtation with relocating a team to London,” which included Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s “brief 2018 pursuit of buying Wembley Stadium, has been shelved for now.” But the league is “exploring multiple global markets, including the allocation of marketing rights in eight countries last year and the first official Camps and fan events in Africa this summer.” The Vikings played the “first of five international games this season,” which include three in the UK, one in Mexico and the first ever in Munich, Germany (Minneapolis STAR TRIBUNE, 10/2).

VIKING QUEST: Official attendance was 60,639 for yesterday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (SBJ). In St. Paul, Peter Carline notes Vikings fans for yesterday’s game “took the chance to attend in their droves.” It was “tough to miss them” in and around London before and after the game (ST. PAUL PIONEER PRESS, 10/2). In New Orleans, Jeff Duncan noted it was “unclear” how many fans made the trip to London, but Saints fans appeared to “vastly outnumber their Counterparts from Minnesota.” It was “impossible to stroll along the Thames River or visit any of the city’s historic attractions and not see fans in Saints gear and fleur-de-lis hats” (New Orleans ADVOCATE, 10/2).