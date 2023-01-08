Vikings run scramble drill for field goal that doesn’t count

What a wild end to the first half for the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

The Vikings were driving at the end of the half to score some points and things went awry as they couldn’t get a successful field goal attempt off before the clock expired as they go into Halftime with a 10 point lead at 16-6.

The end was honestly disappointing. They had to Burn their last timeout when Justin Jefferson didn’t get out of bounds. They didn’t have one extra to Burn because the officials forgot to reset the play clock after Alexander Mattison failed to get into the end zone.

Right after on third down, Cousins ​​checked down to Dalvin Cook who was tackled in bounds with about 15 seconds left. The team ran a scramble drill but couldn’t get everyone off the field, so the kick didn’t count, taking three points off the board for the Vikings.

Overall, a really disappointing end to the first half for the Vikings, as they should have a 13-point lead and not a 10-point one. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell continues to have struggles with clock management. Needless to say, social media ripped the Vikings a new one for that atrocious display.

