Vikings reach another NFL first that nobody wants to claim

The Minnesota Vikings have another NFL record that they have no interest in holding as they became the first team in NFL history to have a negative point differential with at least 8 wins in their first 10 games.

The Vikings are the FIRST TEAM IN NFL HISTORY to be 8-2 or better through 10 games while also having a negative point differential (-2). Speaks Mostly to their run of one-score victories this season. Their two losses have been by 17 and 37 points. (C/T @ESPNStatsInfo) — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 21, 2022

As Seifert mentions, the number speaks volumes about how close the Vikings have been playing their opponents this season. On the other side of the coin, it amplifies how poorly they have played in their losses.

The Vikings have found themselves on the losing end just twice this season, but it was to two top-five teams by a combined 54 points. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys had excellent game plans to beat the Minnesota Vikings and they executed them to perfection.

The Vikings have a game against the New England Patriots on Thursday night to rectify this poor number.