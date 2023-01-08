Vikings playoff picture: Breaking down Minnesota’s seeding scenarios in 2023 NFL bracket

The Minnesota Vikings have had a… Bizarre season. They’re 11-0 in one-possession games and 1-4 in games decided by more than two scores.

Minnesota lost its chance at the No. 1 seed with its thrashing at the hands of the Packers last week, so it’s playing for either No. 2 or No. 3 depending on how the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys fare.

While perhaps somewhat disappointing for a Vikings team that looked like it had a path to a Wild Card Weekend bye carved, the Vikings winning or losing could end up making a huge difference for their matchup.

The Sporting News is taking a look at how the Vikings can end up seeding-wise.

How the Vikings can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC

There’s no denying: This is a long shot.

Here’s a look at the standings heading into the last week of the season:

Team Record Philadelphia Eagles 13-3 San Francisco 49ers 12-4 Minnesota Vikings 12-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 to 8 Dallas Cowboys 12-4

The 49ers hold the tiebreaker over the Vikings by virtue of conference record, and the Cowboys hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

For the Vikings to get the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys must all lose while the Vikings beat the Bears. The Eagles play the Giants, the 49ers have the Cardinals, and the Cowboys play the Commanders.

How the Vikings can clinch the No. 3 seed in the NFC

This is, of course, the far more likely scenario.

If the Vikings lose, they’ll be No. 3. If any combination of the Eagles, 49ers, or Cowboys win, regardless of how things turn out for the Vikings, they’ll also be No. 3. They cannot be first or fourth no matter the result.

Potential Vikings playoff matchups

With that in mind, Vikings vs. Giants is the most likely scenario, with New York locked in at No. 6.

However, if the Vikings do manage to jump up to No. 2, there are a few possibilities.

Vikings vs. Seahawks: Vikings go to No. 2 seed, Seahawks defeat Rams, Packers lose to Lions.

Vikings vs. Lions: Vikings go to No. 2 seed, Rams defeat Seahawks, Lions defeat Packers.

Vikings vs. Packers: Vikings go to No. 2 seed, Packers defeat Lions.

Vikings vs. Giants: Vikings end up with No. 3 seeds

If the Vikings end up at No. 2, they could well face a Divisional opponent for the third Matchup of the season. In this scenario, the Vikings would be 4-2 against the NFC North on the year, but they would be playing a team that has already beaten them this year.