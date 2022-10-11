Vikings peaking at the right time

Coach Ryan Frazier can pinpoint the moment.

His Hueneme High football team was trailing in the fourth quarter by a single touchdown against Defending LA City Champion Birmingham. The Vikings would go on to take a 28-14 loss in their final nonleague contest.

But Hueneme was undeterred. Teamwide confidence had kicked in.

“That’s when we knew we were ready,” Frazier said. “There’s a reason we played a really tough nonleague schedule, and that was to get ready for league. We explained that to our players that was our plan all along.

“We had seen size. We had seen speed. We had seen a lot of really good football teams like Moorpark, Thousand Oaks and Birmingham. That made us ready when the league began.”

After a 1-5 start through its nonleague schedule, the Vikings have opened up the defense of their Citrus Coast League Championship with resounding wins over Nordhoff, 41-7, and Santa Paula, 35-16.

