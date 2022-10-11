Vikings peaking at the right time

Coach Ryan Frazier can pinpoint the moment.

His Hueneme High football team was trailing in the fourth quarter by a single touchdown against Defending LA City Champion Birmingham. The Vikings would go on to take a 28-14 loss in their final nonleague contest.

But Hueneme was undeterred. Teamwide confidence had kicked in.

“That’s when we knew we were ready,” Frazier said. “There’s a reason we played a really tough nonleague schedule, and that was to get ready for league. We explained that to our players that was our plan all along.

“We had seen size. We had seen speed. We had seen a lot of really good football teams like Moorpark, Thousand Oaks and Birmingham. That made us ready when the league began.”

After a 1-5 start through its nonleague schedule, the Vikings have opened up the defense of their Citrus Coast League Championship with resounding wins over Nordhoff, 41-7, and Santa Paula, 35-16.

Hueneme will follow up its bye week with a Showdown contest at home vs. Fillmore on Oct. 21 that will almost certainly decide the league championship.

Fillmore is 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the league and will have the Vikings full attention.

“That’s a really good team,” said Frazier. “They’re playing well on all levels. But we’re looking forward to the challenge. We’re the defending league champion, and we still think of ourselves as the league favorite until somebody proves otherwise.”

Related:High school football scores from Week 7 of the 2022 season

Hueneme finished 8-3 a season ago, including 4-0 in league, then lost a number of stars to graduation including running back Justin Barreto, wide receiver Mathew Carpintero and quarterback Stanley Espinoza.

Now the next wave is taking over led by defensive back Joseph Kraus, defensive tackle Josiah Gipson and wide receiver Robert Barrera.

“They’ve been our leaders,” said Frazier. “They’ve kept us on track. They’ve kept our confidence confident.”

Some new skill Talent is stepping up, too.

Junior running back Aiden Avitia, a transfer from Oxnard, had been out much of the season with an ankle injury. He’s returned the past two weeks and racked up 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns while averaging 17.1 yards per carry.

“He’s been amazing,” said Frazier. “We’ve been waiting for him to get healthy because we knew what he can do. He’s given us a whole new dimension on offense. He’s been unstoppable.”

Week 7 football roundup: St. Bonaventure, Oaks Christian is Collision course

Junior quarterback Josiah Sanchez has thrown for 809 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

“He’s had a lot to learn, but he’s getting better and better every week,” said Frazier. “He’s learning the offense and he’s finding out what he’s capable of doing. I’m excited for his future.”

Frazier has a new role himself this season. After serving as the interim head coach for much of the past two seasons with Jon Mack unable to complete full-time duties, Frazier is now the head coach.

Mack announced his retirement before the season.

“The fact that all of the coaches have made the adjustment the past couple of seasons has made the transition fairly easy,” said Frazier, who played for Mack at St. Bonaventure. “I’ve learned a lot from Coach Mack. That’s made it easy for me to step in.”

Grace Brethren’s next act

The progression last season was dramatic, if not astounding.

After a meteoric rise into an 11-man football power, Grace Brethren High administrators opted to return the program to the 8-man game.

The results were stunning. Despite starting from scratch with its roster, Grace Brethren hired Tom Coate as head coach, finished 8-3 and reached the Championship game in 8-man Division 1. The Lancers lost in the title game to Cate, 50-30.

Now comes the sequel, and another challenge.

The Lancers are weathering an unlikely injury wave that has sidelined seven key players, including standout junior Noah Cooper.

“You usually don’t see this many injuries in 8-man football, but that’s what we’re up against this season,” Coate said. “We’ve had mostly freak injuries. We’ve lost players for the season, some hopefully will make it back if we go deep into the postseason.”

There is good news, said Coate.

“A lot of freshmen and sophomores have needed to step up, and they’re doing a great job,” Coate said. “I’m excited about the interest in our program. The future is very bright for Grace Brethren football.”

Read more:Carter, Guenther heroics lift Buena to dramatic win over Ventura

The Lancers, playing a freelance schedule, stand 3-3 and are ranked No. 4 in Division 1.

There’s a big Matchup set for Friday. Grace Brethren will travel to No. 1 Thacher (3-1) for a game at 3 pm

“It’s another chance to get our Younger guys experience against a very good football team,” said Coate. “This is a chance to become a lot better.”

Coate said his team would love a return Trek to the Championship game, but he stressed that’s not the priority.

“Of course we want to win, but our goal every play is just to improve,” he said. “We’re always looking to get better, whether it’s every day in practice or in our games. We do that, and our season will be a success.”

The Lancers have a key foundation block. Sophomore quarterback Ethan LaSecla is one of the best players in the 8-man game.

He’s thrown for 737 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions and has rushed for 1,007 yards and 17 touchdowns.

LaSecla also leads the defense in tackles with 39, including 27 solos.

“He’s the best quarterback I’ve ever coached at this level,” said Coate. “He’s fast with a strong arm. There’s nothing he can’t do, and he’s only going to get better and better.”

Freshman Landon Cooper is emerging as a top threat with 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jacksen Mramor has caught 14 passes for 256 yards and five scores.

Grace Brethren and Thacher check in as the county’s top 8-man squads Midway through the season.

Villanova Prep (2-2), Malibu (2-3) and Santa Clara (1-4) all compete in the Frontier League’s 8-man circuit.

Thousand Oaks’ run

Thanks to The Star’s ace stats keeper Derry Eads, we’ve learned that Thousand Oaks is actually seeking its third undefeated regular season.

The Lancers finished 11-1 in 1964, with its lone loss coming to San Marino (21-13) in the section semifinals. Thousand Oaks ended up 11-1-1 in 1989 after a 9-3 loss to Muir in overtime in the Division II semifinals.

Loren Ledin is the Prep Editor for The Star. He can be reached at [email protected] or 805-437-0285.