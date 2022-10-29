Vikings’ Patrick Peterson predicts big NFL Week 8 game vs. Cardinals

Patrick Peterson thinks he is going to have a big day against his former team on Sunday.

How big?

The Minnesota Vikings defense back thinks he is going to get not one, but two interceptions in the NFL Week 8 game in Minneapolis against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m getting two (interceptions) October 30,” he recently said on his podcast, “All Things Covered,” with Bryant McFadden. “You already know who we are playing.”

Peterson added: “I can’t wait. This is when the special celebration comes out. Put your seatbelt on because we’re about to ride.”

Peterson was drafted by the Cardinals in 2011 with the No. 5 pick in the NFL draft and played in Arizona for ten seasons before joining the Vikings last season.

