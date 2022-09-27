Vikings Make Slight Increase After Week 3

As sample sizes grow, changes in power rankings become increasingly minimal.

Minnesota’s last-minute comeback against Detroit led to slight optimism from most outlets.

Here’s a look at where the Vikings rank heading into Week 4:

Well. 9 (up 2 spots): Dan Hanzus – NFL.com

Kirk Cousins ​​and the Vikings looked outclassed against the Eagles in the second game of Week 2’s Monday doubleheader. Early on against the Lions on Sunday, it looked like more of the same. But Minnesota and its QB showed resolve, digging out of 14-0 and 24-14 holes to beat an NFC North Rival and get things back on track after that humbling prime-time loss. The Hero was KJ Osborn, who zipped through the Detroit defense almost unnoticed for the go-ahead 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds to play. Osborn has found his niche in this offense — since the start of last season, no Vikings receiver has more catches in two-minute situations than the 2020 fifth-round pick.

Well. 9 (down 1 spot): NFL Staff – Bleacher Report

The Minnesota Vikings are becoming quite the thrill ride.

In Week 1, they handled the Green Bay Packers with relative ease. In Week 2, the Philadelphia Eagles handled them with ease. And in Week 3, the Vikings opted for a bit of both.

Next up comes a trip to London to face the New Orleans Saints, followed by a home date with the Bears. Those games should allow the Vikings to build some positive momentum ahead of an Oct. 16 litmus test in Miami against the undefeated Dolphins.