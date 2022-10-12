Vikings’ Jefferson chunking away at 2,000-yard goal North News

Justin Jefferson, Vikings wide receiver (UP ⬆)

At this rate, Jefferson is going to come awfully close to his goal of 2,000 yards receiving. Minnesota’s superstar pass-catcher leads the league with 547 yards through five weeks, outleveraging Rams triple-crown winner Cooper Kupp by 20 yards and Dolphins deep-threat Tyreek Hill by 23. Jefferson is averaging 109.4 yards per contest, meaning if he plays all 17 games he’s on pace to finish with 1,859 yards. That number would be fourth most in a single season all-time and the most in Vikings history. Of course, Jefferson, who’s compiled 147 and 154 yards on 10 and 12 catches in back-to-back games, has a higher aim. The super-smooth 23-year-old wants to eclipse Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards and become the first wide receiver in league Annals to cross the 2,000-yard threshold. It’s not as crazy as it sounds, granted it helps to have that extra game (the NFL adopted a 17-game schedule in 2021). Jefferson already set a new career high in yards in a game this year with 184 in Week 1 vs. Green Bay. He’s posted three of his top-10 highest single-game yardage totals in his career this season. And he’s climbed to the top of the yards Leaderboard despite, by his standards, a pair of duds – games with fewer than 50 yards receiving – in consecutive weeks against Philadelphia and Detroit. We’re seeing shades of a consistent Minnesota offense and can only imagine the damage Jefferson will inflict the rest of 2022.

Minnesota Timberwolves basketball (UP ⬆)

Three exhibition games. Three wins. The Timberwolves have rotated their stars and reserves during the preseason, giving glimpses of what to expect from Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and company. A couple notable performances include Edwards’ game-high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting vs. the Heat, Rudy Gobert’s 12-rebound effort in a 15-point win over the Lakers and KAT’s 19-6-6 line against the Clippers . We’re hyped to see it all come together this time next week in the opener at Target Center.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback (UP ⬆)

See our StaTuesday article. And for those in a time crunch, here’s the abridged version: Cousins ​​has one or more passing touchdowns in 35 consecutive games, the longest active streak and eighth longest in NFL history. It’s definitely not a coincidence that Cousins ​​started his streak during Jefferson’s rookie season.

The State of Hockey (UP ⬆)

It’s the middle of October yet it feels like Christmas Eve. The Minnesota Wild begin their 2022-23 season Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center against the Rangers. We wonder how many goals Kirill Kaprizov will score. If the NHL isn’t your scene – you’re loco for starters – then you can watch any of the outstanding college hockey teams nearby. The Gophers men’s and women’s squads are off to 3-1 and 2-0 starts while the Minnesota State men, NCAA runner-ups in 2022, are 1-1 and St. Cloud State has won both its games.

Minnesota Vikings pass-rush trio (DOWN ⬇ but UP ⬆ soon 🤞)

Fingers crossed Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith and DJ Wonnum build on their early-season mediocrity. We’re not vilifying Minnesota’s pass-rush trio – they’ve played well through five weeks – but we do hope they start to feed on quarterbacks more regularly. Hunter, Smith and Wonnum have 2.0, 3.5 and 2.5 sacks in five games and have combined for 20 pressures. Solid stats. But unspectacular. Pro Football Focus helps paint a better picture: Among 112 edge defenders, Hunter, Smith and Wonnum rank 44th, 43rd and 61st in overall defensive grades – in other words, they haven’t been special or even elite. The team’s sack leader, Smith, paces the group with a 69.5 pass-rush grade, while Hunter and Wonnum have pass-rush scores of 67.5 and 63.3. For some context, Smith’s mark rushing the passer is higher than his final season in Green Bay, when he played just 37 snaps, but drastically lower than his scores of 88.8 and 84.2 in 2019-20, seasons where he compiled 13.5 and 12.5 sacks. Hunter’s figure is his lowest since 2017 when he finished with 7.0 sacks in 16 games. Minnesota needs more production from this trio.

Rocco Baldelli, Twins Skipper (🤷‍♂️)



Baldelli seems to have survived an end-of-season firing. Is it a surprise? Not totally. The Twins’ failures in 2022 probably had more to do with injuries than any managerial decision – a theory supported by the club’s dismissal of head athletic trainer Michael Salazar on Tuesday. That said, Baldelli coming back for 2023 won’t excite fans. Credit the negativity to pulling starters early and resting star players too often.