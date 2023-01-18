Vikings hold 23rd pick in 2023 NFL Draft, just four total picks

With the Vikings’ season ending on Sunday, their position in the 2023 NFL Draft is set. They have the 24th overall pick, which is actually the 23rd pick because the Dolphins, at 21, forfeited their pick due to tampering violations.

So let’s just refer to it as the 23rd pick.

The Vikings have had success in that range in recent years, selecting Justin Jefferson 22nd in 2020 and Christian Darrisaw 23rd the following year. Those were two incredible, home run picks by Rick Spielman and Minnesota’s previous regime. Usually, it’s not that easy to find superstar players in that range of the draft, but it’s possible.

