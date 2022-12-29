Vikings’ Greg Joseph honored for record-breaking field goal after what was a bittersweet day – Twin Cities

Greg Joseph broke a Vikings record with his game-winning 61-yard field goal Saturday against the New York Giants. Still, it was a bittersweet day.

Joseph, who was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, said his best friend’s grandfather died in South Florida not long after watching the epic kick on television.

“(He) passed that day on Saturday within a couple of minutes of (the kick),” Joseph said. “That was for him and (his) grandfather. … Obviously, a very sad moment there for the family but something that can help put a smile on their face.

“It was one last kick that he wanted to see and watch, so obviously my heart hurts for them. … But nevertheless a moment that I’ll remember partly because there are bigger things than football.”

Joseph called it a “team award” being named Player of the Week. He said he didn’t initially realize how long the kick was that gave the Vikings a 27-24 win. After watching it on tape, he said it would have been good from “another three, four yards” out.

Cousins ​​wins Starr Award

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​was thrilled to be named the Winner of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award, which goes annually to an NFL player “who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.”

“To win an award that has his name on it is a great honor,” Cousins ​​said. “Then, what the award stands for, what Bart stands for, really means a great deal for me.”

Cousins ​​will be honored at a breakfast event Feb. 11 in Phoenix, the day before Super Bowl LVII is played in nearby Glendale, Ariz. He talked Wednesday about the one time he met Starr, the legendary Green Bay quarterback who died in 2019. Cousins ​​was with Washington and it was before a Sept 15, 2013, game at Lambeau Field.

“At that time, I don’t think he was coming for many games,” Cousins ​​said. “So, it was unique that he was there. We took the field as the visiting team and he was standing by the Packers’ tunnel waiting for their team to take the field, and we were just standing around waiting. So, I just said, ‘You know, I may never get to meet Bart Starr again.’

“So, I ran down towards their tunnel and just tapped him on the shoulder, shook his hand and introduced myself and just told him, basically, ‘Well done.’ Well done on the life he’s lived and not only on the football field, but who he was as a man, person, and just the example he set and really, the foundation he built for our league.”

On Sunday, when the Vikings face the Packers, Cousins ​​will be back at Lambeau Field for the fifth time in his 11-year career.

Cook back at Lambeau

A Vikings win Sunday could eliminate the Packers from the playoff race. That would be an added bonus for running back Dalvin Cook.

“Why not?” they said.

Cook has had some notable games at Lambeau Field, In 2019, he rushed for 154 yards. In 2020, he rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown and had two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown while tying a team record with four overall touchdowns.

Cook doesn’t mind Green Bay’s raucous fans but really likes to quiet them. The Vikings are 2-2-1 at Lambeau Field since Cook entered the NFL in 2017.

“They’re going to talk their trash, they’re going to say what they say, but that’s the enjoyment of going to another place and taking care of business,” Cook said. “Going in there and getting the win, that’s the thing where you like to look back and see their faces in the crowd.”

DePaola opens a bagel shop

Andrew DePaola’s Bagels and Brunch will open this weekend in the Minnesota long snapper’s hometown of Chester, Md. And Cousins ​​wants people to know that.

At a news conference Wednesday, Cousins ​​wore a T-shirt advertising the shop and said he will eventually visit it and wants others to also do so.

“That was amazing,” DePaola said. “I don’t know how much he might ask for to pump that.”

DePaola said it was his wife Amy’s idea to open the shop. He said his parents Andy and Janet DePaola Mostly will run it, but he will be on hand when he can in the offseason.

“People kept saying that they need a bagel shop there, so we said, ‘Why don’t we open one?’ DePaola said.