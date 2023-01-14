Vikings-Giants preview, predictions: What does Minnesota need to do to advance?

Five years ago to the day, the Vikings hosted the Saints in a playoff game. It resulted in a miracle.

There’s no telling what this weekend’s wild-card matchup between the Vikings and Giants will bring, other than another electric afternoon in US Bank Stadium. Still, we thought we’d analyze the ins and outs of it all.

How will Sunday shake out? The Athletic‘s Alec Lewis and Jon Krawczynski break down the playoff battle in our Weekly preview.

What I’m watching

Lewis: The crowd at US Bank Stadium. Rarely do the folks of this fine city get an afternoon like they’ll have Sunday — home playoff games don’t come around often, especially in this palatial building. What will folks look like when the angst is swirling? How will it feel? For as wild as it was on Thanksgiving night against the Patriots, and for how electric it was for the Week 1 opener against the Packers, this will be markedly different. Vikings fans deserve this opportunity. They have earned the chance to be raucous, to let loose, to uncontrollably root for their team. It’ll be chill-inducing, at the very least.

Krawczynski: Kevin O’Connell. He’s had a terrific first season as Vikings coach, exceeding all expectations. Now he brings a banged-up team that has plenty of doubters around the league into the postseason. I’m sure there will be experts out there picking the Giants in the upset. That Vikings point differential (minus-3, despite a 13-4 record) sure is scaring a lot of folks.

This is O’Connell’s time to shine even brighter. A coaching staff, and a game plan, can do wonders in the matchup-driven playoffs. There have been times this season when clock management and a few strategic decisions of O’Connell’s have raised eyebrows. There have been other times, though, when he has made the perfect call, and even more when he has kept his team’s head in the game when things weren’t going well. This is his first time on the big stage. Let’s see how he handles it against a really good Coach in Brian Daboll.

Biggest concerns

Lewis: Dexter Lawrence. This man is a 6-foot-4, 342-pound wrecking ball. He’s deceptively agile. He’s technically sound. He is, as the Vikings found out in their Week 16 win over New York, a Menace of the highest degree. Lawrence pressured the Vikings seven times in that regular-season game between these teams, tallying two quarterback hits and five hurries. As Minnesota Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips outlined earlier this week, it’s more difficult to apply help to guards on the interior than to tackles on the outside. That will put the onus on left guard Ezra Cleveland, center Garrett Bradbury and right guard Ed Ingram. There are things in this world that make me more comfortable. Can that group slow down the Giants’ mountain of a man? It’s a necessity.

Krawczynski: Right tackle. It appears that Bradbury will give it a go, so his health is a concern, as well. But what the Vikings do outside with either Oli Udoh or Blake Brandel, and how they hold up against the blitz-happy Giants, will go a long way toward determining this outcome. Justin Jefferson does his best damage when he has a little time to get deep into his route. If Udoh and/or Brandel can Hang in there, the Vikings should be in good shape.

Biggest opportunities

Lewis: Ed Donatell’s defense. It has earned well-warranted criticism for months, but that’s what happens when you rank 25th in success rate and 30th in yards allowed per play. This defense made Mike White look like a high-end quarterback. It allowed more 400-yard performances in consecutive games than any Vikings team in history.

Those issues spurred adjustments. From Week 1 to Week 14, the Vikings played man coverage less often than all but two teams in the NFL. Since Week 15, the Vikings have played man coverage at the eighth-highest rate in the NFL. They’ve also gotten more creative with their blitz packages. Both are solid signs, but a game like this offers a chance to do some additional convincing.

Krawczynski: Kirk Cousins. He’s had a terrific season, but now is when it really matters. In many ways, he has dispelled the old concerns about showing up in big moments, but Cousins ​​can put a big punctuation on the end of that statement by bringing it home in the playoffs. For this team to advance, even beyond this weekend, it has to be Cousins ​​and Jefferson leading the way. This is a time for stars to shine bright… or go home.

Most interesting storyline

Lewis: How the Giants defend Jefferson, and how the Vikings adjust to that strategy. The first time these two teams played, the Giants gave Jefferson free releases off the line of scrimmage. Will they press him this time, opting for a plan that mirrors the Packers’ approach in Green Bay? With cornerback Adoree’ Jackson slated to play for the Giants, it feels possible. And if that is the strategy the Giants deploy, are the Vikings better equipped to handle it now than they were against Green Bay? Even O’Connell admitted this week: This back-and-forth could be the story of the game (and Minnesota’s season).

Krawczynski: Just how bad is the Vikings’ defense? If it truly is the worst in the league, this team is dead on arrival. Saquon Barkley can bust a game wide open if he gets a crease. Daniel Jones is kind of erratic, but he can run around and make stuff happen if a defense gives him the chance. And Minnesota’s defense has given opposing offenses plenty of chances. If the Vikings can cover up their weaknesses, be opportunistic and create some turnovers, they can win some games in January.

Quote of the week

“Playoffs always bring an excitement that is great to have. I think that intensity, that sense of urgency, is what makes the Playoffs fun. It’s a fun challenge to know that it’s win or go home. There’s a competitive thrill there, if you want, that’s fun. You work, going back to April, to get this opportunity. What’s always important to remember is that you don’t start OTAs next spring factoring in how this season went. Everybody starts at the same place again. So, it’s so important, when you’ve put yourself in a position to have a home playoff game, that you take advantage of it. Because it’s not something you get to carry over beyond Sunday.” — Cousins

Stat of the week

2 — The number of NFL head coaches who won 14 regular-season games in their first season. In 1989, George Seifert did it. Three decades later, in 2009, Jim Caldwell repeated the feat. Those teams had Joe Montana and Peyton Manning playing for them, respectively, and both made the Super Bowl. O’Connell fell one win short of that mark, but he can join the likes of Jim Harbaugh, Steve Mariucci and Matt LaFleur as first-year head coaches who secured win No. 14 in the playoffs.

Predictions

Lewis: 27-23, Vikings. There is a chance I’ve predicted this score 18 times this season. With these games, I’m not totally sure. Ever. You can size it up, you can think about the environment and the players who are active and the schematic approaches each team will take, but it’s the Ultimate Mystery box come Sunday. Which is, in part, what makes this so much fun. I’ll take Minnesota, in a one-score game. Call me an expert for such a bold prediction.

Krawczynski: 24-23, Vikings. I’ll be honest: The only scenario that would surprise me Sunday is if the Vikings just blow the doors off the Giants, because we haven’t seen them do that this season. But I think that I trust Cousins ​​at home more than Jones on the road. And the Vikings will squeak by.

(Photo: Matt Krohn / USA Today)