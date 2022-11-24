Vikings Favored by Most Against Patriots in Week 12

Vikings 24, Patriots 14 — Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

The Vikings were embarrassed Sunday at home, getting blown out by the Cowboys. They will bounce back and play better here. The New England offense is struggling, but the defense is playing well. Even so, I think the Vikings will respond on offense in this one to win it. The Patriots offense is bad.

Vikings 26, Patriots 20 — Staff, Bleacher Report

In the third game of this year’s Thanksgiving triple-header, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots in a matchup between two teams that probably come into this contest with completely different attitudes.

On one side, the Patriots will attempt to win their fourth consecutive outing. They’ll face a Vikings Squad that lost by 37 points at home last Sunday.

Vikings 20, Patriots 14 — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News