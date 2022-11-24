Vikings Favored by Most Against Patriots in Week 12
Vikings 24, Patriots 14 — Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
The Vikings were embarrassed Sunday at home, getting blown out by the Cowboys. They will bounce back and play better here. The New England offense is struggling, but the defense is playing well. Even so, I think the Vikings will respond on offense in this one to win it. The Patriots offense is bad.
Vikings 26, Patriots 20 — Staff, Bleacher Report
In the third game of this year’s Thanksgiving triple-header, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots in a matchup between two teams that probably come into this contest with completely different attitudes.
On one side, the Patriots will attempt to win their fourth consecutive outing. They’ll face a Vikings Squad that lost by 37 points at home last Sunday.
Vikings 20, Patriots 14 — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
The Vikings 8-2 record has come under fire after the Cowboys ripped them 40-3 at home following their improbable road rally over the Bills in Week 10. Kirk Cousins got rattled into nothingness vs. Dallas’ defense. He doesn’t tend to play well in prime time and New England’s defense under Bill Belichick is also concerning. But between Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson, the Vikings have the options to score enough points here as the Patriots offense is severely limited with a Shaky Mac Jones.