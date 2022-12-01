Vikings Favored by Most Against Jets in Week 13

Jets 24, Vikings 20 — Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

It’s frustrating to watch how soft the Vikings play defensively in an attempt to prevent big plays, even though they don’t prevent big plays. As Jets Coach Robert Saleh said about Mike White, the quarterback can make the easy throws look easy. There are a lot of easy throws against this Minnesota defense, and I don’t expect the Vikings Offensive line to hold up against this Jets pass rush, especially if Christian Darrisaw is out.

Vikings 23, Jets 17 — Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

This game is intriguing because of the battle between the Vikings offense and the Jets defense, two really strong units. I think the Vikings will get the best of that. So what does Mike White do for the Jets offense? I don’t think he will play as well as last week. Vikings win it.

Vikings 27, Jets 23 — Staff, Bleacher Report

Last week, the New York Jets opted to bench second-year quarterback Zach Wilson for 2018 fifth-round pick Mike White, which paid immediate dividends.

Gang Green’s offense shifted into high gear with White under center, racking up a season-high 466 total yards. White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns with a 78.6-percent completion rate. More importantly, they elevated the presence of wideouts Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, who finished with seven catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns combined.