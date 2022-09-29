Vikings Favored Against Saints in London

Saints 23, Vikings 20 — Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Both teams here look squarely stuck in the NFL’s middle, so I’m picking them to end this game with matching 2-2 records. The Saints arrived in London early, and I want to believe that getting over jet lag has an advantage for a Squad with otherwise terrible juju.

Minnesota’s Placid defense may not test New Orleans’ communication issues up front enough, and the Saints have the cornerback (Marshon Lattimore) and the secondary depth to slow down the Vikings passing game. If the Saints lose, their sloppy coaching and quarterback will be under a lot of heat. New Orleans has a lot of hanging injury situations, so check back later in the week for a potential switch.

Vikings 24, Saints 17 — John Breech, CBS Sports

The Saints flew straight to London after their Week 3 game against the Panthers and they landed on Monday. As for the Vikings, they’re not leaving until Thursday night, which means they won’t be Landing until Friday.

Saints 21, Vikings 17 — Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

The Saints have major problems on offense right now, which is never a good thing. The Vikings rallied to beat the Lions, but they haven’t looked the same on offense either. Where is Justin Jefferson? Plus Dalvin Cook could be out. This could be a low-scoring game, which I think the Saints will find a way to win.

Vikings 26, Saints 20 — Staff, Bleacher Report

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook dislocated his shoulder in Sunday’s win against the Detroit Lions, though he’s expected to play through it with a brace, according toPro Football Talk. After astrong Week 1 performancewith nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Jefferson has lost his sizzle over the last two outings, having hauled in only nine catches for 62 yards.