Vikings Favored Against Lions in Week 3

Vikings 31, Lions 23 — Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

The Vikings were awful in losing to the Eagles on Monday night. The plan was bad on both sides of the ball. But they will get back on track here. The Lions have played well so far this season, especially on offense, but this is their first road game. The Minnesota offense will play well since it’s not a Monday night game, which happened to Cripple Kirk Cousins. The Vikings take it.

Vikings 33, Lions 30 — Staff, Bleacher Report

Coming off a 24-7Monday Night Footballloss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings will look to rebound against a division rival in the Detroit Lions, who have scored the second-most points and racked up the fourth-most yards leaguewide.

Most of our panelists think the Vikings will redeem themselves with a win at home, but they’re not ready to lay the points on them with one of the league’s most productive offenses in their building.

Vikings 34, Lions 17 — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The Vikings defense is much improved with a 3-4 scheme anchored by a good edge pass Rush again. They also should be able to move the ball downfield with Justin Jefferson and run for chunks with Dalvin Cook at home vs. an overmatched Detroit defense. Minnesota will rattle Jared Goff plenty while Kirk Cousins ​​gets settled to thoroughly outplay him.

Vikings 30, Lions 23 — Bill Bender, Sporting News