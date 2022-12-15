Vikings’ failures only make us want them more

I don’t love that Mike White had his chest cavity flattened like an old roadrunner/coyote bit and I understand the Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. But here are the squads Jared Goff has beaten in Detroit’s 5-1 run:

The Jets’ defense ranks sixth and is capable of grounding the Lions. Detroit can’t say the same — while that unit has improved over the course of the season, it still clocks in at 24th-best. New York has found ways to beat teams with Zach Wilson at quarterback. I have confidence Mike White, with at least some of his ribcage still intact, can handle the same at home.

I’m with our Scumbag friend when it comes to Colts-Vikings. Minnesota needs a bounceback win at home. And it gets to face the Jeff Saturday Colts, who lost their most recent road game to another NFC contender, the Cowboys, by 35 points.

I also don’t like laying points on the road, but my faith in the Buccaneers against a playoff team is extremely limited. Tampa Bay’s best home win came over a fading Seahawks team and the Bengals are flying right now — 5-0 in their last five games, three of which have come by at least 13 points.

That said, I like the Bucs-Bengals UNDER 44.5 points a little more. Tampa’s failed to hit that number in eight of its last nine games. Cincinnati’s been more reliable in that regard, but also limited by not-great defenses like Tennessee and Cleveland in recent weeks.

Non-Scumbag Locks last week: 1-2 (.333)

Non-Scumbag Locks year to date: 17-16-1 (.515)