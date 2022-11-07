Vikings Did the NBA 2K Meme

The Minnesota Vikings scored right off the bat against the Washington Commanders in Week 9 but then went radio silent on offense.

Trashy pass protection, wide receiver drops, and general lack of firepower plagued the offense — until it was time to step on the gas.

And in that regard, the Vikings were essentially the NBA 2K meme on Sunday. You know the one — where the man sits up in the chair when it’s time to get serious.

That was the Vikings in Washington, toying around for about two hours and later unspokenly announcing, “It’s time to play for real.” It’s not ideal — especially for a team that apparently has Super Bowl aspirations — but it continues to get the job done. Minnesota ultimately won 20-17, increasing its lead over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North to 4.5 games (and a tiebreaker).

If you’re unfamiliar with the NBA 2K meme, this is it with full text and caption:

Kirk Cousins,

thru 7 Games of Season: 2021 = 14 Passing TDs / 2 INTs

2022 = 11 Passing TDs / 5 INTs

Kirk Cousins

Why the Vikings needed to channel the NBA 2K meme to topple the ho-hum Commanders is unknown. Before, during, and after the Vikings Week 9 Matchup in Washington, Ron Rivera owns a marvelous defense, so perhaps they’re “just that good.”

Yet, the Vikings switch-flip to go-mode was crystal clear in Landover. And they won the game accordingly.

Dustin Baker is a political scientist who graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2007. Subscribe to his daily YouTube Channel, VikesNow. They hosts a podcast with Bryant McKinnie, which airs every Wednesday with Raun Sawh and Sal Spice. His Viking fandom dates back to 1996. Listed guilty pleasures: Peanut Butter Ice Cream, ‘The Sopranos,’ and The Doors (the band).