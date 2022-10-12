Vikings’ Dalvin Cook is brother James Cook’s first NFL TD: ‘That’s the first of many’ for Bills running back

The Cook family had a lot to celebrate last week, with Brothers James Cook and Dalvin Cook both scoring touchdowns for their teams, the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. Dalvin has 42 rushing touchdowns in his career with the two this weekend in Minnesota’s win over the Chicago Bears, while his younger brother recorded his first in the Bills’ dominant over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dalvin had his own game to worry about, but he also made sure to check in on what his younger sibling was up to.

“I always call right after the game. When we play at the same time, I call him first to see what he’s gonna say, to see his reaction because I know how my brother is,” Dalvin said, via the Buffalo News. “I FaceTime him and then watch his game at night to see what he does.”

James, a rookie, scored with a 24-yard rush in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest, the first rushing touchdown from a Bills running back this season. The Vikings star commented on James’ touchdown, confident it won’t be his last.

“That’s big, man. I’m happy for him. That’s the first of many,” Dalvin said. “First thing I’m going to tell him, ‘Just keep going, man.'”

James was drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 63 overall pick.

This season he plays behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, but is finding his place in the Bills offense. With the blowout win, James was able to get more time on the field and showed he can be an asset with the touchdown.

This season he has 89 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, as well as four catches for 37 yards.

Cook is supportive of his brother four years his junior, who is following in his footsteps.

The Vikings and the Bills will meet on Nov. 13 at 1 pm ET at Bills Stadium for a Cook vs. Cook showdown. The two will not be on the field at the same time during the game, but there is no doubt they will meet up before and after. Dalvin likes to watch his brother’s games and when Nov. 13 comes around he will get a front-row seat.

Heading into Week 6, the Bills are 4-1 with the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs up next. The Vikings are also 4-1 and will face the 3-2 Miami Dolphins this week.