Vikings Creep Up Lists After Consecutive Wins

Well. 4 (up 2 spots): NFL Staff – Bleacher Report

The Minnesota Vikings like to keep things interesting.

Their season has been a high-wire act. One-score games. Late-game heroics. A goal-line stand. If the game goes down to the wire, the Vikings win — Minnesota is a staggering 9-0 in one-possession affairs. If things get away, though, it’s probably a loss — Minnesota’s only double-digit win was in its season opener, and the team’s two losses came by a combined score of 64-10.

That much living on the edge might appear harrowing. But after safety Camryn Bynum closed out the Jets with a goal-line interception, he told Reporters the team has grown used to it.

“It feels like any other play,” Bynum said. “I know pressure’s on us. We’re in the red zone, fourth down, one play to lose the game or win the game, but to us that’s normal football.”

One more win (or a Lions loss [or tie]) will clinch the NFC North for the Vikings. Kevin O’Connell’s first season as head coach has been a Roaring success, but Gary Davenport still can’t get behind the Vikings as a Super Bowl team.

“To their credit,” Davenport said, “the Vikings have beaten the Bills, Patriots and Jets. But Minnesota has also been stomped by the Cowboys and Eagles. Its pass defense remains a liability as well, and I can’t shake the feeling that the leaky secondary will be its undoing in the postseason.”

Maurice Moton, however, is a believer.