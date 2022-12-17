Vikings-Colts Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season Week 15

This should be a fascinating game for the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings.

With a win against a struggling, 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts team, the Vikings would clinch the NFC North and remain the No. 2 seed in the conference with three weeks to play. But they’ll need to play much better to do it, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

All eyes are on Ed Donatell’s defense, which ranks last in the league in total yards and passing yards allowed. They’ve given up over 400 yards in five consecutive games, the longest streak in the Vikings’ 62-year history. Getting Harrison Smith back this week should help, and the visitors today have arguably the worst offense in the league — and a quarterback, Matt Ryan, who has more turnovers than anyone else.

