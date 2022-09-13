Vikings Climb After Win Over Packers
Well. 7 (up 7 spots): Vinnie Iyer – Sporting News
The Vikings Unleashed Justin Jefferson and the rest of their diverse, dynamic offense more right away with new Coach Kevin O’Connell. They also got more aggressive and active on defense for Ed Donatell to make a big-time statement vs. the Packers.
Well. 7 (up 5 spots): Pete Prisco – CBS Sports
They got off to an impressive start in beating the Packers in dominant fashion. The defense really impressed, and Justin Jefferson was unstoppable.
Well. 13: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated
This was the team I was afraid I was very wrong about this offseason. While it’s just one week, and the Packers have played some awful games early in the season during the Aaron Rodgers era, Kevin O’Connell’s ability to scheme Justin Jefferson to an average target separation (4 yards) almost double that of Ja’Marr Chase is stunning.
Well. 18 (up 4 spots): Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk
Things could get very interesting in the NFC North this year.
Well. 9 (up 8 spots): Nate Davis – USA TODAY Sports
How good is WR Justin Jefferson? He exceeded 90 receiving yards Sunday both from the slot and while lining up wide. An historic season could be in the offing given his talent, production and versatility.
Well. 11 (up 8 spots): Frank Schwab – Yahoo! Sports
Justin Jefferson will get some MVP Buzz at some point. They won’t win because non-QBs don’t get considered anymore, but he’ll have the type of season that gets that kind of attention. He has a chance to set some records with Kevin O’Connell featuring him prominently.