Vikings Climb After Win Over Packers

Well. 7 (up 7 spots): Vinnie Iyer – Sporting News

The Vikings Unleashed Justin Jefferson and the rest of their diverse, dynamic offense more right away with new Coach Kevin O’Connell. They also got more aggressive and active on defense for Ed Donatell to make a big-time statement vs. the Packers.

Well. 7 (up 5 spots): Pete Prisco – CBS Sports

They got off to an impressive start in beating the Packers in dominant fashion. The defense really impressed, and Justin Jefferson was unstoppable.

Well. 13: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated

This was the team I was afraid I was very wrong about this offseason. While it’s just one week, and the Packers have played some awful games early in the season during the Aaron Rodgers era, Kevin O’Connell’s ability to scheme Justin Jefferson to an average target separation (4 yards) almost double that of Ja’Marr Chase is stunning.

Well. 18 (up 4 spots): Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk

Things could get very interesting in the NFC North this year.

Well. 9 (up 8 spots): Nate Davis – USA TODAY Sports

How good is WR Justin Jefferson? He exceeded 90 receiving yards Sunday both from the slot and while lining up wide. An historic season could be in the offing given his talent, production and versatility.

Well. 11 (up 8 spots): Frank Schwab – Yahoo! Sports