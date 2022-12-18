Vikings CB Chandon Sullivan calls out NFL after fumble recoveries for touchdowns called back vs. Colts

Chandon Sullivan wants answers.

The Minnesota Vikings cornerback took to Twitter on Saturday after their wild and historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts to call out league officials.

Sullivan, with less than four minutes left in regulation, scooped up a fumble from Colts running back Deon Jackson and returned it for a touchdown — which would have brought the Vikings within 2 points after they trailed by 33 at halftime.

The play was very obviously a fumble, which officials confirmed after a replay review. But in the moment, the play was blown dead — which voided Sullivan’s touchdown.

Sullivan was actually penalized after the play for taking his helmet off and throwing it on the field.

That was the second fumble recovery for a touchdown that Sullivan thought he had in the game. They recovered what looked like a fumble from Michael Pittman in the second quarter, but officials deemed Pittman down by forward progress before the fumble.

Now, the Vikings got the ball back and eventually won the game in overtime to complete what is now the biggest comeback win in league history. But, Sullivan still wants an explanation from officials as to why the play was called dead.

Head referee Tra Blake and NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson were asked about both calls after the game. The play in the second quarter was not reviewable after forward progress was determined, Blake said, so that play was called there.

As for the second one, Anderson said there was no doubt it was a fumble. But after the call on the field, there was nothing they could do.

“The original ruling on the field was that the runner that was in the pile was down by contact. Subsequently, a Minnesota player got it back,” Anderson said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “We had a look and could tell right away that the runner was still up when the ball came loose. We had a good view that it was a clear recovery by [Sullivan]. But the ruling on the field was the runner was down by contact… All we could do was give Minnesota the ball at the spot of the recovery.”