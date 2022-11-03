Vikings, Bills & Dolphins go all-in, Bears get Justin Fields a weapon, Broncos & Colts waive the white flag

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon, and for what feels like the first time in years, it was actually exciting! A number of high-impact players changed teams this week as squads like the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills & Miami Dolphins prepare for playoff runs, and teams like the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts…well, don’t.

With Charles Robinson on the IR, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein host today’s podcast Episode where they run through all of the major transactions from Tuesday’s trade deadline…and a few that didn’t.

Later in the podcast, Charles & Jori react to the two stories surrounding the Washington Commanders today: first, that Forbes reported owner Daniel Snyder is exploring the sale of the team and second, an ESPN report that the federal government is now investigating Snyder for financial improprieties relating to the team — a pair of stories that mourning are unrelated.

0:25 Detroit Lions trade TE TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings

4:05 Indianapolis Colts trade RB Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills

13:25 Denver Broncos trade LB Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for RB Chase Edmonds & San Francisco’s first round pick

24:55 Pittsburgh Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears

33:05 Chicago Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens

37:30 Atlanta Falcons trade suspended WR Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars

42:15 New York Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs

48:25 Four players who surprisingly didn’t move: Kareem Hunt, Elijah Moore, Brandin Cooks & Jerry Jeudy

50:55 Momentum moves towards Daniel Snyder selling the Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions TE TJ Hockenson, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool & Denver Broncos LB Bradley Chubb were among the high-impact players traded at this year’s NFL trade deadline. (Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor’s legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team Hoodie or make one from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor Scholarship at Howard University.

Story continues

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts