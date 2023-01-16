Vikings Battle but Fall Short of Sticks & Ultimate Season Goal
MINNEAPOLIS – The Vikings needed a first down to keep their chances alive, and they came up short.
This one will sting for a while, as Minnesota fell to the Giants 31-24 in Sunday’s Wild Card game after failing to convert on a fourth-and-8.
The play occurred just inside the 2-minute warning. After a pass to KJ Osborn on third-and-8 got broken up by Giants CB Cor’Dale Flott, the Vikings had one more shot. Kirk Cousins connected with TJ Hockenson, but the tight end was tackled five yards short of the down marker.
Turnover on downs, three knee-downs by Giants QB Daniel Jones, and the 2022 Vikings season came to a heartbreaking end.
Cousins noted that it was a shell read with a single-high safety, and he couldn’t find a good path to Justin Jefferson so started his check-down.
“And then when I went to progress, I just felt like I was about to get sacked and felt like, ‘I’ve got to put the ball in play. I can’t go down with a sack,’ so I just thought I’d kick it out to TJ,” Cousins told media members postgame. “I had thrown short of the sticks a few occasions in the game, and even going back a few weeks, I just felt like throwing short of the sticks wouldn’t be the end of the world.
“It was obviously tight coverage, so [he] didn’t have a chance to pull away, but I was probably going to go down and take a sack if I didn’t put it out there,” Cousins added.
Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell also lamented that final Offensive play.