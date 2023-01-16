Vikings Battle but Fall Short of Sticks & Ultimate Season Goal

MINNEAPOLIS – The Vikings needed a first down to keep their chances alive, and they came up short.

This one will sting for a while, as Minnesota fell to the Giants 31-24 in Sunday’s Wild Card game after failing to convert on a fourth-and-8.

The play occurred just inside the 2-minute warning. After a pass to KJ Osborn on third-and-8 got broken up by Giants CB Cor’Dale Flott, the Vikings had one more shot. Kirk Cousins ​​connected with TJ Hockenson, but the tight end was tackled five yards short of the down marker.

Turnover on downs, three knee-downs by Giants QB Daniel Jones, and the 2022 Vikings season came to a heartbreaking end.

Cousins ​​noted that it was a shell read with a single-high safety, and he couldn’t find a good path to Justin Jefferson so started his check-down.

“And then when I went to progress, I just felt like I was about to get sacked and felt like, ‘I’ve got to put the ball in play. I can’t go down with a sack,’ so I just thought I’d kick it out to TJ,” Cousins ​​told media members postgame. “I had thrown short of the sticks a few occasions in the game, and even going back a few weeks, I just felt like throwing short of the sticks wouldn’t be the end of the world.

“It was obviously tight coverage, so [he] didn’t have a chance to pull away, but I was probably going to go down and take a sack if I didn’t put it out there,” Cousins ​​added.