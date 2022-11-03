Vikings at Commanders NFL Expert Picks Week 9

Vikings 27, Commanders 21 — Staff, Bleacher Report

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​goes back to Washington where his career began as a starter in the NFL. Ironically, Commanders signal-caller Taylor Heinicke has memories with the Vikings because he spent parts of three seasons (2015-17) on their practice squad. Perhaps both signal-callers will come into this matchup with a little more motivation.

Regardless, the Vikings have the clear edge with a better offense that features star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and three-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. Although Minnesota just acquired tight end TJ Hockenson from the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, he could have a decent role this week as Irv Smith, Jr., recovers from a high ankle sprain.

Heinicke has rekindled his rapport with Terry McLaurin, who caught six passes for a season-high 113 yards last week, but fellow wide receiver Curtis Samuel hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 2, and the Commanders top running backs, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, both average fewer than 3.8 yards per carry.

Vikings 34, Commanders 24 — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News