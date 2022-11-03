Vikings at Commanders NFL Expert Picks Week 9
Vikings 27, Commanders 21 — Staff, Bleacher Report
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins goes back to Washington where his career began as a starter in the NFL. Ironically, Commanders signal-caller Taylor Heinicke has memories with the Vikings because he spent parts of three seasons (2015-17) on their practice squad. Perhaps both signal-callers will come into this matchup with a little more motivation.
Regardless, the Vikings have the clear edge with a better offense that features star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and three-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. Although Minnesota just acquired tight end TJ Hockenson from the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, he could have a decent role this week as Irv Smith, Jr., recovers from a high ankle sprain.
Heinicke has rekindled his rapport with Terry McLaurin, who caught six passes for a season-high 113 yards last week, but fellow wide receiver Curtis Samuel hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 2, and the Commanders top running backs, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, both average fewer than 3.8 yards per carry.
Vikings 34, Commanders 24 — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
The Kirk Cousins Revenge game will guarantee that the Vikings stay red-hot. The Commanders cannot cover Justin Jefferson and the rest of his wide receivers well. Minnesota also has found its ideal power running game with Dalvin Cook. Taylor Heinicke will have more success throwing it around, but one-dimensional catchup mode won’t work too well at home.