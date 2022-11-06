Vikings at Commanders live score updates: NFL regular season Week 9

Someone’s winning streak is ending today.

The Vikings, riding a five-game streak, are in the greater Washington DC area to take on the Commanders, who have won three straight to get back into the wild card mix. With a confident quarterback in Taylor Heinicke, a dangerous skill position group led by Terry McLaurin, and one of the NFL’s best defensive lines, the Commanders have the Talent to make this an interesting game at FedEx Field.

The Vikings are the better team, but they have a habit of being unable to pull away and win games comfortably. Kirk Cousins ​​will be looking to have a big day in his return to Washington, facing his former team for just the second time in his career. It’ll be interesting to see how much new Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson contributes, given that he was acquired by the team just five days ago in a blockbuster trade with the Lions.

