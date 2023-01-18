Vikings 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Cornerback addressed early

The Minnesota Vikings are in quite a position this offseason. After trying to run it back with some tweaks in 2022, they won 13 games, but couldn’t get over the hump once the wild-card round came about.

That leaves this off-season. What do the Vikings choose to do? Do they tear it down or try to run it back with a lighter shell than they did last season?

Each Wednesday until the NFL draft kicks off in late April, we will be doing a Vikings mock draft Exploring different potential scenarios. This one has the Vikings addressing cornerback in the first round.

23. Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are going to have to replace both Chandon Sullivan and Patrick Peterson this off-season. Whether they choose to bring them back or go elsewhere is something they will have to decide. Enter Phillips III. A corner with okay size at 5’10”, Phillips III can play both on the outside and in the slot. He is aggressive at the catch point and makes plays in coverage against really good receivers. That flexibility would be really valuable with both Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans returning.

87. Notre Dame C Jarrett Patterson

5fb2be35b702e Image

Garrett Bradbury is set to be a free agent this March and center is a very important position for this offense. They will need to either re-sign Bradbury or bring in a replacement. Patterson could be that replacement. An All-American for Notre Dame, Patterson was a stalwart option throughout his career and was viewed as a potential first-round prospect at one point.

118.Houston WR Nathaniel Dell

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting report

The Vikings need a field stretcher in this offense and Dell could be a nice option to provide that in round four. I have him graded as a second-round prospect, but his frame is rather small and is reminiscent of DeSean Jackson. That frame will need to hit some thresholds for teams to take him, but the speed, quickness and ability in space are all tremendous.

Story continues

157. Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

It might be weird to believe, but Johnson was a top-20 running back in college football last year. They just happened to be behind the best back in the country in Bijan Robinson. Johnson doesn’t have a lot of tread on the tires due to being the RB2 in Austin and will fit it well in O’Connell’s scheme while also being able to pass block.

176. Fresno State QB Jake Haener

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Even if you don’t think that Haener will be the quarterback of the future, having a backup that comes at a low cost is a great option. Plus, the success that both Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson had this season as seventh-round picks also says something about the position. Haener is a very experienced quarterback with a good arm and is tougher than a $2 steak. He has the upside to be a starter in the NFL, but his role in the league is likely to be a backup for 10-15 seasons.

The End is Just The Beginning-The Real Forno Show

Story Originally appeared on Vikings Wire