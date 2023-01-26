Vikings 2023 NFL draft prospect: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Ceb Osu22Mar Kwr 17

Deonte Banks

Maryland

Height-6’1″

Weight-200 lbs

Fourth-year senior

3-Star Recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 83 tackles, 61 solo, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 11 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

Games watched: SMU 2022, Wisconsin 2022, Ohio State 2022

Strengths

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Banks is an impressive cornerback. The first thing that jumps off the page with him is ball skills. Banks attacks the football with aggression and was trusted to cover top receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rashee Rice.

Banks can play in both man and zone coverage. In man, he stays in phase with the receiver well and doesn’t leave the hip pocket. Works well in the trail. In zone, he understands where he is and can click and close fast on the football.

Run defense is solid. Banks knows what gap to fill and sets the edge well on outside runs and screens.

Athleticism is solid. Long speed isn’t perfect, but it is capable in keeping up with receivers.

Weaknesses

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

You can tell that Banks doesn’t always trust his abilities. His reaction time can be a little suspect. They can get lost in coverage and got spun around when playing zone. His hips are a little stiffer than you would like to see.

In man, Banks tends not to turn his head around. He has great ball skills but needs to turn his head to consistently find the football.

Injuries are a concern. Banks has only played in 28 games across his four seasons with only playing in five in 2020 and two in 2021.

Overview

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Man 8.4/10 Zone 8.2/10 Hips/Fluidity 7.4/10 Recognition 13.1/15 Quickness 8.1/10 Run Support 8.2/10 Speed 7.9/10 Recovery 8.0/10 Tackling 4.0/5 Ball Skills 9.1/10 Grade 82.4/100 Second Round

Banks is a very good player and prospect. He needs to trust himself more to take that next step, because his aggression and vision are excellent.

