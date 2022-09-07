Viking Women’s Golf Finishes Third at Central Region Fall Preview

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo.–The Augustana Women’s golf team finished on the podium at the Central Region Fall Preview on Wednesday. The Vikings totaled 589 strokes as a team in the two-day event. On Wednesday during round two of the tournament, Augustana totaled 289 strokes, marking a new course record for the program.

Inside the Tournament

Tournament Finish: 3rd of 16 Teams

Tournament Champion: Henderson State

Location: Adams Pointe Golf Club | Blue Springs, Mo.

Par/Yardage: 72/5,910

How it Happened

Molly Stevens , reigning NSIC Golfer of the Year, finished in a tie for fourth place. Stevens finished the second round three shots under par and totaled 143 strokes in the tournament.

The Vikings totaled 21 birdies, the fourth-best in the category.

Stevens averaged 2.75 strokes on par 3s and Masy Mock averaged 3.00 strokes on par 3s.

Shannon McCormick averaged 3.95 strokes on par 4s and led the team with seven birdies.

Stevens averaged 4.75 strokes on par 5s.

Up Next

Augustana travels to Marshall, Minnesota, on Sept. 24-25 for the Mustang Invite, Hosted by Southwest Minnesota State.

–GoAugie.com–