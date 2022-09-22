Viking Volleyball to Travel to No. 9 Minnesota Duluth and No. 4 St. Cloud State

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Augustana volleyball is on the road again this weekend. The Vikings take the road to face the No. 9 Bulldogs of Minnesota Duluth and the No. 4 Huskies of St. Cloud State. Augustana will face Minnesota Duluth at 6 pm on Friday and St. Cloud State at 2 pm on Saturday.

Over the course of the next two weeks Augustana will compete against three top 10 teams, No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, No. 4 St. Cloud State, and No. 1 Wayne State.

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

The Bulldogs

Well. 9 Minnesota Duluth is 12-0 on the season while holding a 4-0 record in NSIC play. The Bulldogs swept the Dragons of MSU Moorhead on Friday and the Wolves of Northern State on Saturday this past weekend.

The Bulldogs offense is led by Cianna Selbitschka with 137 kills averaging 3.19 a set. Minnesota Duluth defense is led by Kaylyn Madison with 192 digs and Mikenna Joerger with 50 blocks.

The Huskies

Well. 4 St. Cloud State is 12-0 on the season and holds a 4-0 record within the NSIC. The Huskies were undefeated last weekend with sweeps over Northern State and MSU Moorhead.

St. Cloud States offense is led by Kenzie Foley with 165 kills averaging 4.71 a set. The Huskies defense is led by Keely Kurschner with 146 digs and Phebie Rossi with 43 blocks.

The Vikings

Augustana is coming off a weekend on the road where it split the Warriors of Winona State and the Peacocks of Upper Iowa. The Vikings defeated the Warriors (3-1) on Friday night and lost to the Peacocks (3-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Leading the way for the Vikings this past weekend was senior Kate Reimann with 26 kills, two aces and 28.5 points being an elite competitor in all categories for Augustana. Followed closely behind Reimann this weekend were Seniors Maddy Guetter and Kia Kriener with 21 kills.

A Vital component to the Vikings defense was a senior Erika Bute who completed 43 digs and three aces. Bute is ranked currently at number one in the NSIC in two categories, digs per set with 5.21 and total digs with 245. She has a top 25 rank in both categories at the national level with a 21st rank in digs per set and 22nd in total digs.

Overall, the Vikings are led by Reimann with 143 kills averaging 3.04 a set. Guetter leads Augustana in total points with 178 points while also leading the team with 26 aces. Senior setter Avery Thorson leads the Vikings in assists with 467 and Piper Asche leads the team in blocks with 51.0.

–GoAugie.com–