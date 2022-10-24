Viking Volleyball Splits Week with One Away and Two Home

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Augustana volleyball is traveling to No. 3 Wayne State on Tuesday then returns home to host Upper Iowa and Winona State for the final home games of the season on Friday and Saturday. The Vikings face the Wildcats on Tuesday at 6 pm While Friday night’s serve is slated for a 6 pm start and Saturday’s match will begin at 2 pm

Saturday afternoon’s match will be Senior Day where Augustana will recognize Viking volleyball Seniors prior to the start of the game.

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

The Wildcats

Well. 3 Wayne State is 24-1 on the season with a 14-1 record in NSIC play. This past weekend the Wildcats defeated the Cougars of Sioux Falls (3-1) while facing their first loss of the season to No. 5 SMSU (3-2).

The Wildcats offense is led by Taya Beller with 334 kills and 381 points. The Wayne State defense is led by Jessie Brandl with 341 digs and Maggie Brahmer with 103 blocks.

The Peacocks

Upper Iowa is 13-9 on the season with a 7-8 record in the loop. This past weekend the Peacocks fell to No. 2 Concordia – St. Paul (3-1) then swept Minnesota State in three sets on Saturday.

The Upper Iowa offense is led by Zoe Semelroth with 236 kills and 298 points. The Peacocks defense is led by Kaci Beesecker with 349 digs and Semelroth with 53 blocks.

The Warriors

Winona State is 12-10 on the season with an 8-7 in NSIC play. This past weekend the Warriors defeated MSU (3-1) then were swept by No. 2 Concordia – St. Paul on Saturday.

The Winona State offense is led by Madison Larson with 260 kills and Sidney Paulson with 301.5 points. The Warriors defense is led by Casey Volkmann with 294 digs and Mikenna Joerger with 76 blocks.

The Vikings

Augustana is coming off a weekend where it split No. 5 SMSU and Sioux Falls. The Vikings took down No. 5 SMSU on Thursday night (3-1) then fell to Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon in the Stewart Center.

Overall, the Vikings are led by seniors Maddy Guetter with 269 kills averaging 3.28 a set and leading the Vikings in points with 333.5. Guetter currently leads the NSIC in total aces with 43 and aces per set with .54. Following Guetter is senior Kate Reimann with 43 Kills and 272.5 points.

Senior setter Avery Thorson achieved a career milestone this past week, surpassing 4000 career assists. Thorson currently leads AU in total assists with 809 averaging 10.08 a set.

Playing a vital position in the Vikings defense is a senior Erika Bute who also achieved a career milestone this past week surpassing 1500 total career digs. Bute continues to be the NSIC leader in both total digs with 410 and digs per set with 5.19..

One Last Thing

There are four Vikings with over 200 points so far this season. Guetter leads with 333.5, followed by Reimann with 272.5. Senior Kia Kriener is next with 265 Kills followed by sophomore Jolie Stecher with 214.

– GoAugie.com –