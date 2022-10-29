Viking Volleyball Secures Second with Four-Set win over North Central

Next Match: University of Dubuque 10/29/2022 | 1:00 PM October 29 (Sat) / 1:00 PM University of Dubuque

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – A 3-1 win over North Central College on Friday night Secured a new best for North Park Women’s volleyball. Earning their 20th win of the season, Head Coach Michael Sopocy ‘s Vikings finished second in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) standings, their highest finish in program history.

Every set was a nail biter in the Vikings’ final CCIW match of the regular season, as both teams would reach at least 20 points in each of the four sets. North Park won the opening two sets, 25-23 and 30-28, utilizing .263 and .226 attacking percentages, respectively. The Vikings had a bit of a hiccup in the third set, marking a.160 hitting percentage in their only loss of the night, but bounced back in the fourth set, 25-21.

Kills were plentiful tonight, as three Vikings reached double digit totals. Adriana notched a season third-best 26 kills, leading all attackers, Kailyn Matthews tied a season high with 18 kills, and Rhianna Huebner totaled a season second best 12 kills.

Quick Hits:

26 Kills for Rodriguez

Four blocks for Christina Gatta which ties a career high

which ties a career high Gatta with a season second-best 49 assists in four sets of action

Vikings finish with winning conference record for the first time ever Five CCIW wins and the second-place finish also set new program bests

North Park secures a bye in the CCIW Tournament

What’s Next?

North Park (20-8, 5-3 CCIW) rounds out its regular season at home tomorrow, October 29, against the University of Dubuque. First serve for the senior day match is set for 1:00 PM CST.