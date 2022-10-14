Viking Volleyball Secures Key CCIW Win over Titans
CHICAGO, Ill. – For the first time since October 2013, and only the second time in program history, the North Park Women’s volleyball team picked up a win over Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday night. The Vikings dropped only the second set, winning sets 1, 3, and 4.
How it Happened
- North Park scored the first 13 points of the match, unanswered, forcing two Timeouts from Illinois Wesleyan
- Christina Gatta served during that 13-point stretch, collecting two service aces as the Titans had nine attacking errors
- Titans start out with -.194 hitting percentage in set one as North Park’s 10 blocks on the night keep IWU at a .091 through four sets
- 10 aces and 10 blocks for North Park
- Apart from set 2, the Vikings never trailed the Titans
- North Park improved on its hitting percentage in each set – .061, .103, .157, .225
Leading the Charge
- 17 Kills for the nations’ Division III leader in the category, Adriana Rodriguez
- Gatta tacks on five more aces, three for Carolina Avilesand two for Jenna Jones
- 29 assists for Gatta and 23 digs for Aviles in the four sets of action
- Career high three blocks for Debbie Dinkel
- Rhianna Huebner also blocked three attacks and Raghene Walker added a pair
- Double-digit digs for Aviles (23), Rodriguez (19), Gatta (12), and Jones (12)
What’s Next?
North Park (17-6, 4-2 CCIW) heads to Grand Rapids, Michigan for more competition against ranked opponents. The Vikings start out with 14th-ranked Hope College on Friday, October 14th before facing Alma College and fifth-ranked Calvin University the next day.