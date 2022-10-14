Viking Volleyball Secures Key CCIW Win over Titans

Next Match: vs. Hope College 10/14/2022 | 5:00 PM EST October 14 (Fri) / 5:00 PM EST vs. Hope College

CHICAGO, Ill. – For the first time since October 2013, and only the second time in program history, the North Park Women’s volleyball team picked up a win over Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday night. The Vikings dropped only the second set, winning sets 1, 3, and 4.

How it Happened

North Park scored the first 13 points of the match, unanswered, forcing two Timeouts from Illinois Wesleyan

Christina Gatta served during that 13-point stretch, collecting two service aces as the Titans had nine attacking errors

served during that 13-point stretch, collecting two service aces as the Titans had nine attacking errors Titans start out with -.194 hitting percentage in set one as North Park’s 10 blocks on the night keep IWU at a .091 through four sets

10 aces and 10 blocks for North Park

Apart from set 2, the Vikings never trailed the Titans

North Park improved on its hitting percentage in each set – .061, .103, .157, .225

Leading the Charge

17 Kills for the nations’ Division III leader in the category, Adriana Rodriguez

Gatta tacks on five more aces, three for Carolina Aviles and two for Jenna Jones

and two for 29 assists for Gatta and 23 digs for Aviles in the four sets of action

Career high three blocks for Debbie Dinkel

Rhianna Huebner also blocked three attacks and Raghene Walker added a pair

also blocked three attacks and added a pair Double-digit digs for Aviles (23), Rodriguez (19), Gatta (12), and Jones (12)

What’s Next?

North Park (17-6, 4-2 CCIW) heads to Grand Rapids, Michigan for more competition against ranked opponents. The Vikings start out with 14th-ranked Hope College on Friday, October 14th before facing Alma College and fifth-ranked Calvin University the next day.