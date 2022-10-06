Viking Volleyball Hits the Road to Face Northern State and MSU Moorhead this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Augustana Volleyball takes the road to face the Dragons of MSU Moorhead and the Wolves of Northern State this weekend. Augustana will face MSU Moorhead on Friday and Northern State on Saturday with both matches beginning at 6 pm

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

The Dragons

MSU Moorhead is 5-12 on the season with a 2-7 record in NSIC play. This past weekend the Dragons were swept by Upper Iowa, Winona State and Northern State all in three sets. Their last win was a sweep against Bemidji State during the opening weekend of conference play.

This will be the second contest between the Vikings and the Dragons this season. The last Matchup took place at the Augustana Volleyball Classic where AU dominated MSUM in three sets.

The Dragons offense is led by Bridget Witzmann with 193 kills and 225 points. The MSUM defense is led by Macie Wieman with 229 digs and Tori Thompson with 39 blocks.

The Wolves

Northern State is 10-7 on the season with a 5-4 record in the loop. This past weekend the Wolves swept MSU Moorhead and Upper Iowa in three sets and fell to Winona State (3-0).

Augustana and Northern State previously faced each other at the Augustana Volleyball Classic where Augustana held off Northern State in a 3-0 sweep.

The Northern State offense is led by Sally Gaul with 210 kills and 249 points. The Wolves defense is led by Madison Langlie with 231 digs and Abby Brooks with 57 blocks.

The Vikings

Augustana is coming off a weekend at home where they swept the Golden Eagles of Minnesota Crookston and the Beavers of Bemidji State. The Vikings held off the No.1 Wildcats of Wayne State for one set on Tuesday night before falling 3-1.

Overall, the Vikings are led by seniors Kate Reimann with 203 Kills averaging 3.22 a set. Senior Maddy Guetter leads Augustana in total points with 246 while also leading the team with 36 aces. Senior setter Avery Thorson leads the Vikings in assists with 609 and Piper Asche leads the team in blocks with 60.

An essential component to the Vikings defense is a senior Erika Bute who has so far completed 319 digs on the season while averaging 5.06 a set. Bute is currently the NSIC leader in digs per set and total digs.

One Last Thing

There are four Vikings with triple digit kills on the season. Reimann leads with 203, followed by Guetter with 194. Senior Kia Kriener is shortly behind with 165 Kills and sophomore Jolie Stecher adds 106 on the season so far. In all, the four Vikings tally up 668 kills of AU’s total 831 kills in 2022.

– GoAugie.com –