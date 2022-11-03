Viking Soccer To Face Bemidji State in NSIC Semifinal

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana soccer is set to head to Mankato, Minnesota, for the second round of the NSIC tournament. The Vikings will face Bemidji State in the NSIC tournament semifinal match at 11 am

The Beavers

During the regular season, Bemidji State traveled to Morstad Field for a contest with Augustana on September 23. The Beavers defeated the Vikings 1-0 with a goal that came early in the second half.

Sara Wendt is the leading goal scorer for BSU, having netted nine goals across the 19 games that the Beavers have played. Wendt also added two assists on the season, leading with 20 points. In addition to being the leader in goals and points, Wendt has scored five game-winning goals for the Beaver offense.

Megan Dahl was recently named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year after anchoring a Beavers’ defense that held opponents to just five goals in 15 conference games. In 2022, the Bemidji State defense recorded 10 shutouts, which tied for the second most in the NSIC.

Two goalkeepers have appeared in matches for BSU, Alyssa Stumbaugh and Georgiana Harber. Stumbauch has made 11 starts and has a save percentage of 0.852. Harber has made eight starts and has a save percentage of 0.875.

The Vikings

AU defeated Winona State 3-0 in the first round of the NSIC tournament on Monday at Morstad Field to advance to the next round. Augustana completed the 2022 regular season with an overall record of 10-6-2 and an NSIC record of 10-4-1.

Viking soccer saw six players earn all-conference honors, announced by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Wednesday morning. Morgan Keirstead earned First Team All-Conference honors. Josie Arduser , Jillian Barkus , Sylvia Fehr , Katherine Pelton and Mackenzie Ternes were named to the Second Team All-Conference honors list.

Josie Arduser has netted nine goals this season, leading the Vikings with 23 points. Morgan Keirstead and Sylvia Fehr have each scored seven goals this season to follow Arduser. Keirstead and Fehr have also netted three game-winning goals. Fehr has Assisted on six goals and Grace Douglas has Assisted on five goals this season.

Fehr became the Augustana soccer career assists leader after adding her 20th career assist on Arduser’s goal in AU’s 4-3 win over MSU Moorhead. Fehr totaled 15 assists last season, a single season record, and four assists in 2019, to enter 2022 tied for the career record at 19. She surpassed Stephanie Goos who played for the Vikings from 2007-10.

Jillian Barkus has made the start in all 19 games that Augustana has played in 2022. Barkus has a save percentage of 0.828 having faced 186 shots. The goalkeeper also recorded eight shutouts in 2022.

