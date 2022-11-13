Viking Soccer Opens NCAA Tournament with Three-Goal Win

ADA, Ohio — The North Park men’s soccer team opened up their participation in the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a 3-1 win over Rose-Hulman on Saturday afternoon.

Rainy, sleeting conditions caused a slower start for both offenses, as the first shot of the game arrived at the 17:58 mark, sent high off the foot of Rose-Hulman’s Tyler Eldridge. However, the Vikings needed just one shot to take the lead Noel Holm slotted a pass to Tobias Lunde who put the Vikings up in the 26th minute.

Entering halftime, the Fightin’ Engineers held the shots advantage at 8-3, but the Vikings kept their 1-0.

North Park extended its lead in the second half when Holm set the table once more for Isak Flo who tallied the Vikings’ second goal in the 57thth minute before Teo Helm Assisted is Jostein Blindheim’s 78th minute goal.

Rose-Hulman’s Takezo Kelly prevented a shutout at 80:41 for the Lone Fightin’ Engineers goal of the game.

FINAL: North Park 3, Rose-Hulman 1

Quick Hits:

Vikings send in six shots on goal, 10 overall

Four saves for Sebastian Uribe in his first NCAA Tournament game and win

Goals for Lunde, Flo, and Blindheim

Two assists for Holm, one for Helm

North Park with another multi-goal start to NCAA Tournament action

What’s Next?

North Park (15-3-2) Advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for a rematch with 11th-ranked Ohio Northern University. The Vikings stay in Ada, Ohio and return to Kerscher Stadium tomorrow, November 13, for a 2:00 PM CST kickoff.