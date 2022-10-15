Viking Soccer Ices Out Huskies in 2-0 Win

Next Game: Minnesota Duluth 10/16/2022 | 1 p.m October 16 (Sun) / 1 p.m Minnesota Duluth History

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana soccer earned a 2-0 shutout win over St. Cloud State on Friday at Morstad Field. The Vikings move to 7-5-2 overall and 7-3-1 in NSIC action. The Huskies drop to 4-6-4 overall and 3-4-4 in the loop.

The Vikings tallied six shots on target in the game with 11 shots in total. The Huskies recorded seven shots on goal and 13 total shots.

Match Moments

CHANCE (SCSU) 10′– St. Cloud State saw the first opportunity of the game early in the first half when Gracie Parsons took a low shot that Jillian Barkus was able to scoop up and hold the Huskies from scoring.

CHANCE (AU) 16′– Josie Arduser took a hard shot towards the bottom left corner of the goal and Evie Kohn of St. Cloud State made the save to keep the game scoreless.

GOAL (AU) 47′- Shea Ellender netted her first career goal for the Vikings with a quick header that found the back of the net. The goal developed from a corner kick taken by Grace Douglas .

GOAL (AU) 72′- It was Ellie Schock scoring the second goal of the game for the Vikings. Schock found the net in the 72nd minute of action with a high shot in the upper left corner. The goal is the fourth for Schock this season.

Up Next

The Vikings return to Morstad Field on Sunday for a 1 pm kickoff against Minnesota Duluth. The game is the alumni appreciation game for Augustana.

