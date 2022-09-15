Viking Soccer Heads North for Pair of NSIC Competitions

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana soccer is on the road for the second weekend in a row, traveling to MSU Moorhead and Northern State for NSIC contests. The Vikings face the Dragons on Friday with kickoff slated for 4 pm On Sunday, AU heads to Aberdeen, SD for a 1 pm game against Northern State.

Action can be followed at GoAugie.com/Live or on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and Google Play.

The Dragons

MSU Moorhead enters the contest with a record of 1-2 overall. The Dragons have had two conference matchups, defeating Minnesota Crookston 1-0 and falling to Bemidji State 1-0. The Dragons are led by Callyn Johnson, the lone goal scorer this season. McKenzie Ickert and Mason Kimble lead MSU Moorhead with two shots on goal each.

Two goalkeepers have recorded minutes for MSU Moorhead. The players have spit minutes exactly, with each playing 135 minutes this season. Simone Lewald has a save percentage of 0.818 and Quinn Carter has a save percentage of 0.800.

The Wolves

Northern State is 3-2 overall this season and 1-1 in NSIC action. The Wolves dropped their first conference contest to Bemidji State, 1-0. NSU defeated Minnesota Crookston 4-0 to even its NSIC record. Megan Fastenau and Hannah Smith lead the Wolves with two goals each, and one game-winning goal each.

There have been three goalkeepers in the backfield for Northern State. Alexus Townsend has a save percentage of 0.900 and has played in all five games this season.

The Vikings

Augustana has seen three different goal scorers this season Morgan Keirstead , Grace Douglas and Josie Arduser . Keirstead has logged two goals in 2022 with goals against Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul. Kelly Kleekamp leads the Vikings with two assists.

Leading the Vikings with shots on goal is Arduser with eight. She joins Keirstead with one goal against Minnesota State.

Jillian Barkus has been the Lone goalkeeper this season for Augustana. Barkus has started in all five games and has a save percentage of 0.714 having faced 59 shots.

